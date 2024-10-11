A private jet charter firm founder has addressed claims about Nigerian music stars owing private jet

The businessman, while reacting to a video of Burna Boy on a private jet, made a shocking revelation about the music industry

As expected, the businessman's comments have ignited reactions from music lovers, with many taking sides

A businessman in the aviation sector has cleared the air about Nigerian music stars owing a private jet.

While reacting to a video shared by one of Burna Boy's fans making a bold claim about the Grammy Award winner owing a jet, the businessman stated that no one in the Nigerian music industry owns one.

According to the businessman, who is also a co-founder of a private jet charter firm, musicians use charters for air transport.

He disclosed that the DMW label boss is the only one who stands out as he flies in his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke's jet.

The businessman wrote,

"Nobody owns a jet in the Nigerian music industry. It's all charter. Apart from Davido who flies his Dad's jet."

"Please there's no intent to shade anyone with this tweet. Also renting a Jet is not fake life. It's not cheap," he added.

Netizens react to man's revelation

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

Irunnia_:

"Tired of telling people this. I don’t think people realize how expensive maintaining a jet is. After a period of time, it’s almost as expensive as the jet itself. Even to park it is money too."

theallfather_0

"You mean say that one dey blow lie since David life don spoil aje

North Star:

@echoeofself:

"Someone insulted me when I said Davido doesn't own a jet. Ignorance is bad though."

pascaliito:

"You mean say na chochocho be burna? No private jet?"

wilexamaze:

"But when you charter and are on the jet. How are people supposed to address it please? Burna boy comes off his chartered private jet in Abuja?"

iconxammy:

"They think jet maintenance is a play play thing, wo he will run back to his village."

