An X user Ibitayo has spoken about how he acted stubbornly when a driver pleaded he should create space for him on a road in Ikoyi, Lagos

However, he got to know that the person was actress Osas Ighodaro's driver, and she decided to intervene in the issue

Ibitayo admitted that the movie star was very beautiful and when she pleaded with him to allow her driver to pass, her beauty made him melt

The beauty of Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, was acknowledged by an X user Ibitayo who noted that it made him discard his stubbornness.

Ibitayo narrated how Osas' driver asked him for space while driving at Alfred Rewane Road, Ikoyi, Lagos. He did not grant the request until Osas rolled down her window glass and made another plea.

The netizen noted that the beauty of the movie star enchanted him and he had no choice but to allow her and her drive to pass.

He added that the role interpreter's beauty changed his life forever. Other social media users laughed at Ibitayo's tweet and they made other opinions about it.

See Ibitayo's tweet below:

Check out Ibitayo's further tweet on Osas' beauty below:

Reactions to tweet on Osas Ighodaro

See some of the reactions to Ibitayo's tweet on Osas Ighodaro's beauty below:

@Chinwe_Dmoney:

"Bro I would have parked my vehicle and cleared the path all the way to her house."

@zika_fierce:

"The thing is, you don’t understand how fine this woman is until you see her in real life. The first day I saw her, I was speechless!! God dey create abeg."

@japhetho

"Bro if na me I will get down from my car and do traffic warden for her. Clear road for fine woman."

@Seankleann:

"Lmao, you’re a finished man."

Osas Ighodaro's daughter goes to the gym

Legit.ng earlier reported that actor Gbenro Ajibade had shared how he bonds with his young daughter, Azariah, whom he had with actress Osas Ighodaro.

In a video, Gbenro and Azariah did similar routines, and in some cases, the eight-year-old supported her father with his routine.

The movie star noted that his workout time at the gym with his daughter has gradually become a routine.

