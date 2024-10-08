Global site navigation

Local editions

X User Admits How Osas Ighodaro's Beauty Blinded Him, Shares How He Made Way for Her: "Finished Man"
Celebrities

X User Admits How Osas Ighodaro's Beauty Blinded Him, Shares How He Made Way for Her: "Finished Man"

by  Enenaite Blessing 2 min read
  • An X user Ibitayo has spoken about how he acted stubbornly when a driver pleaded he should create space for him on a road in Ikoyi, Lagos
  • However, he got to know that the person was actress Osas Ighodaro's driver, and she decided to intervene in the issue
  • Ibitayo admitted that the movie star was very beautiful and when she pleaded with him to allow her driver to pass, her beauty made him melt

CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!

The beauty of Nollywood actress, Osas Ighodaro, was acknowledged by an X user Ibitayo who noted that it made him discard his stubbornness.

Osas Ighodaro rocks stunning outfits
X user hails Osas Ighodaro's beauty. Image credit: @officialosas
Source: Instagram

Ibitayo narrated how Osas' driver asked him for space while driving at Alfred Rewane Road, Ikoyi, Lagos. He did not grant the request until Osas rolled down her window glass and made another plea.

Read also

Mo Bimpe throws surprise party for Lateef Adedimeji, honours his effort in Lisabi: "Great wife"

The netizen noted that the beauty of the movie star enchanted him and he had no choice but to allow her and her drive to pass.

He added that the role interpreter's beauty changed his life forever. Other social media users laughed at Ibitayo's tweet and they made other opinions about it.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See Ibitayo's tweet below:

Check out Ibitayo's further tweet on Osas' beauty below:

Reactions to tweet on Osas Ighodaro

See some of the reactions to Ibitayo's tweet on Osas Ighodaro's beauty below:

@Chinwe_Dmoney:

"Bro I would have parked my vehicle and cleared the path all the way to her house."

@zika_fierce:

"The thing is, you don’t understand how fine this woman is until you see her in real life. The first day I saw her, I was speechless!! God dey create abeg."

Read also

Bobrisky and Falana saga: Seun Kuti speaks on banning VDM from informing him of his new findings

@japhetho

"Bro if na me I will get down from my car and do traffic warden for her. Clear road for fine woman."

@Seankleann:

"Lmao, you’re a finished man."

Osas Ighodaro's daughter goes to the gym

Legit.ng earlier reported that actor Gbenro Ajibade had shared how he bonds with his young daughter, Azariah, whom he had with actress Osas Ighodaro.

In a video, Gbenro and Azariah did similar routines, and in some cases, the eight-year-old supported her father with his routine.

The movie star noted that his workout time at the gym with his daughter has gradually become a routine.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Enenaite Blessing avatar

Enenaite Blessing (Fashion Editor) Blessing Enenaite is a content writer, media enthusiast, and Lifestyle and Fashion Editor at Legit.ng with nine years of experience.

Tags:
Hot: