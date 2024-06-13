Controversial American-British social media personality Andrew Tate recently shared his thoughts about Nigerian singer Davido and his cryptocurrency launch

During one of his podcast shows, Andrew Tate spoke about Davido and the launch of his $DAVIDO Solana coin

He called it a rug-pull coin while slamming the Nigerian singer for promoting a fraudulent cryptocurrency

Controversial American-British businessman and former kickboxer Andrew Tate recently stirred the emotions of many Nigerians with his comments about Afrobeats singer Davido.

During one of his recent podcasts, Andrew Tate slammed the Nigerian singer, calling him a fraud and accusing the Afrobeats artist of promoting a fraudulent cryptocurrency.

Controversial US kickboxer Andrew Tate sparks reactions online after a clip of him calling out Davido for promoting fraudulent coins goes viral. Photo credit: @cobratate/@davido

Tate noted that the $DAVIDO Solana coin is a rug-pull coin that broke artists use to enrich themselves at the expense of their unsuspecting fans.

Andrew Tate tags Davido, a C-list artist

The controversial kickboxer revealed the company behind the rug-pull coin that Davido used his platform to promote.

In a viral clip, Andrew Tate made a comment about Davido, which sparked the ire of many netizens, especially fans of the former DMW boss.

The kickboxer described Davido as a C-List artist from Africa who holds no major significance.

Legit.ng recalls reporting when Davido launched his meme coin and how netizens reacted when it crashed.

Watch Andrew Tate's podcast where he spoke about Davido below:

Reactions trail Andrew Tate's comments about Davido

Netizens including 30BG react to Andrew Tate's comments:

@chidi_ukwu:

"What’s his @? Let’s go pay him a visit."

@eyanmayweather:

"Lol before you say anything, just know that Andrew Tate is richer than Davido."

@israeldare679:

"Peace of mind wan wound FC."

@djsparkk:

"WIZKID FC gather here for peace of Mind."

@kellygohard101:

"Mumu wan use Davido trend."

@khidian_is_here:

"A foreigner is on a public show insúlting your artistes and national treasure and you all are supporting him? You can’t join hands to bash him off."

@quamsexy:

"Imagine say DAVIDO no Dey this world waiting all this wack blogger supposed Dey post."

@top_memba1:

"Search Andrew Tate net worth search Davido Networth. Una done see OBO finish oh."

@rich.kinging:

"Did he called names?"

@ellaodin1:

"I love the lighter so perfect."

@ossytadinma_:

"LoL r@pist sef don dey do video for twitch failed MMA fighter."

@exclusive_oracle:

"Dem dey sub ur brother u dey post shhhhttt ... We deserve d way they treat us abroad."

Davido spent N927 million in a day

Davido, during a recent interview with Zane Lowe, shared how he made roughly $1.1m from his Capital One Arena concert in Washington, DC.

However, what caught most people's attention from the interview was Davido revealing how he re-invested more than half of his profits back into production.

The Unavailable singer is known for speaking about his finances, among other issues.

Source: Legit.ng