Zubby Michael and Sharon Ifedi’s Unbelievable Transformation Leaves People Talking
- A clip showing old pictures and transformation of Zubby Michael and Ifedi Sharon from 2008 is trending
- While Ifedi Sharon appeared to change over the years, Zubby Michael looked ageless
- The clip has stirred comments from their fans and non-fans, as many shared diverse opinions
Nollywood stars Zubby Michael and Ifedi Sharon's old photos have become a topic of discussion on social media.
This comes after a clip that included their pictures from as far back as 2008, which recently emerged on social media.
While the picture depicts Zubby and Sharon working together for a long time, the transformation between the two stars causes a stir.
While Sharon appeared to have witnessed Zubby's growth and changes over the years, netizens pointed out that Zubby looked the same in every picture taken to date.
Watch the viral clip, which comprised photos of Zubby Michael and Ifedi Sharon, below:
What people are saying
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the posts, with many stating that Zubby Michael has remained ageless, unlike Ifedi Sharon.
blessing_haircellence:
"Zubby didn’t age."
theeddieog:
"Ed Sheeran: “We we’re just kids when we fell in love” Me: Tf he wasn’t."
afrobeatscafe:
"The way women grow faster than men marvels me."
david_orazi:
"From playing daddy and daughter to playing husband and wife.. girls grow really fast."
tommy_duugood:
"The egbon nurse her from child hood till she ripe wella."
djkrossofficial_:
"Na only the girl Dey grow… zubby remained the same all through."
rebalasha8:
"Zubby no dey age."
spicyfrenchbenny:
"Zubby na Daddy way dey Pamper."
huntafx1:
"Omoooorrrrr shey Zubby pause him growth niiiiiii... because TF was that catch up physically."
ta0feeq:
"So she get that pink leggings in 2020, I been think say na last year that leggings come out o."
bharbel777:
"Zubby no dey old."
Zubby Michael and Destiny Etiko stir rumours
In other news, Destiny Etiko and Zubby Michael left fans talking about their flirtatious exchanges and romance in a video.
In the clip, Destiny and Zubby were seen embracing each other before they sealed it with a kiss.
Zubby also shared a video from the exact movie location as he and Destiny stirred up relationship rumours with a loved-up display.
