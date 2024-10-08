Big Brother Naija Season 9 second runner-up Wanni Danbaki has cried out over the celebrity lifestyle

Recall that Wanni emerged as the last woman standing on the final day of the Big Brother Naija show

Having been in the limelight for a couple of days, the reality TV star already has a few things to say about the celebrity lifestyle

Former Big Brother Naija housemate Wanni Danbaki has not stopped making headlines since her exit from the show.

Wanni, who initially entered the game paired up with her twin sister, Handi Danbaki, has made herself and her family proud by emerging as the second runner-up and last woman standing of the season.

A new video of the energy queen applying makeup has surfaced online, and I have a few things to say.

According to her, the celebrity lifestyle is quite expensive, but she loves it so much that she will not leave the spotlight anytime soon.

Wanni asked for her sister Handi's take and insisted on remaining in the spotlight despite the outrageous expenses. Many social media users found their videos hilarious, while others had much more to say about the Danbaki twins.

