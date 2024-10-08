"I Love D Celebrity Lifestyle, But e Too Cost": BBNaija Wanni Cries Out Over Outrageous Expenses
- Big Brother Naija Season 9 second runner-up Wanni Danbaki has cried out over the celebrity lifestyle
- Recall that Wanni emerged as the last woman standing on the final day of the Big Brother Naija show
- Having been in the limelight for a couple of days, the reality TV star already has a few things to say about the celebrity lifestyle
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Former Big Brother Naija housemate Wanni Danbaki has not stopped making headlines since her exit from the show.
Wanni, who initially entered the game paired up with her twin sister, Handi Danbaki, has made herself and her family proud by emerging as the second runner-up and last woman standing of the season.
A new video of the energy queen applying makeup has surfaced online, and I have a few things to say.
According to her, the celebrity lifestyle is quite expensive, but she loves it so much that she will not leave the spotlight anytime soon.
Wanni asked for her sister Handi's take and insisted on remaining in the spotlight despite the outrageous expenses. Many social media users found their videos hilarious, while others had much more to say about the Danbaki twins.
Watch clip here:
Peeps react to Wanni's rant
Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:
@chiluv4u:
"Kassia's content??? Why copy her."
@oluomachi_sophia:
"Coming from someone that said she will be making 100m before december 🤣."
@princessbase_:
"Don’t worry my Wanni, you’ll afford the lifestyle."
@kayceeblinqs:
"Nobody de force you aunty. Do the one wey your hand reach and face front."
@_kendrickjessica:
"Who tell you say you be celebrity? Who sabi you."
X user questions fans saying Wanni should have won instead of Kellyrae: "Haters of beautiful things"
@misshils0011:
"She is celebrity, if you feel otherwise, you can cry."
@mryiam.c:
"Omo the tears is tearing!😂 keep crying tr0lls this is just the beginning of seeing WannuXHandi on your feeds."
@divanysweetness:
"When kassia said same thing, y’all said nothing but bcos it’s Wanni now y’all are saying tr@sh."
Allegations trail BBNaija’s Kellyrae’s victory
Meanwhile, a voice note of one of BBNaija's Wanni's fans circulated on social media hours after Kellyrae emerged as the winner.
In the voice note, the lady insisted that Wanni won while making bold allegations about the show's organisers and Kellyrae.
Wanni's fan voice note has stirred reactions on social media, as many found it hilarious.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Eniola Lasaki (Entertainment Editor) Lasaki Fauziat Eniola is an Entertainment Editor at Legit.ng. She is a graduate of Horticulture, FUNAAB (2017). Eniola has over four years of professional experience in Entertainment/pop culture/music writing/reporting. Before Legit, she worked in reputable media houses such as TooXclusive Digital, GistReel, WetalkSound, and Kraks Media. She has also pursued Digital Marketing, Copywriting, and Corporate Communication courses. Email: eniola.lasaki@corp.legit.ng