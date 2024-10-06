Sabinus was recently in the East African country Uganda for his show but ended up misplacing his wristwatch

The skit maker, in a post via his Instastory, shared details with his fans, disclosing that the watch cost 11k dollars (N18 million)

Oga Sabinus' post has since stirred mixed reactions from Nigerian netizens, as many shared their opinions

Popular Nigerian skit maker and content creator Oga Sabinus, aka Mr Funny, was recently in East African country Uganda for a show on Saturday, October 5.

While some clips from the event have emerged on social media, Sabinus shared an incident that happened to him in Uganda.

Sabinus performs in Uganda. Credit: @mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

The funny man disclosed in a post via his Instastory that he lost his wristwatch worth 11k dollars (N18 million).

Sabinus, who shared crying emojis, wished he had forgotten the watch in Nigeria.

"Omo na so I loss my wristwatch yeee. 11k dollars gone shebi I for just forget am for Nigeria, Ah my body no," he wrote.

See the screenshot of Sabinus' post below:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Sabinus was at the spectator stand at Anfield in the UK when Liverpool played against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, September 14.

Netizens react as Sabinus loses watch in Uganda

Read some of the comments below:

_iamsheila__:

"Sabinus go enter wahala for skit,still enter wahala for real life😩 sorry sabi nwa."

stephyonyi_:

"Uganda no be so oo we sabi do am pass una but we Dey maintain."

a_work_of__art:

"So we should contribute or what?"

emzy_makanaki00:

"11k dollars???.....make I go buy blue shirt and tie."

oma_chukwuu:

"They run him street in real life and in skit Sorry sabi nwa."|

__retired_agbero:

"If I beg you for the watch you no go give me…be like plenty craze people full that Uganda na there dem take detain our Tems and omah."

oneheart_but_two:

"But this is not funny.. I’m just imagining his voice as I read this sorry nna."

hito_delights:

"Skit life don come to pass Chai! Sorry o."

Oga Sabinus on Lege's dating show

Oga Sabinus was on Lege Miami's match-making show.

He showed interest in Sharon Ooja and asked Lege to get her for him.

After he revealed his seriousness about getting the actress, Ooja gave her conditions for accepting his proposal in another episode of the show.

