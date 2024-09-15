Sabinus has shared videos and pictures of him watching Liverpool play against Nottingham Forest as the EPL returned

The game, however, ended in an unexpected defeat for Liverpool at their home stadium, Anfield

Nigerian football community and Liverpool fans in the country are, however, blaming Sabinus for the defeat

Popular Nigerian skit maker and content creator Oga Sabinus, aka Mr Funny, was in the spectator stand at Anfield in the UK when Liverpool played against Nottingham Forest on Saturday, September 14.

The match saw Liverpool drop points for the first time this season after a second-half goal from Callum Hudson-Odoi earned Nottingham Forest their first win at Anfield in 55 years.

Sabinus, who recently posted heartwarming photos of his daughter, shared pictures, including a funny video of him taking off his Liverpool jersey to avoid being mocked by Manchester United fans over his club's defeat.

In a turn of events, Manchester United won their match against Southampton.

See Sabinus' post below:

People blame Sabinus for Liverpool's loss

Legit.ng captured some of the comments as netizens, especially Nigerian bettors, blame Sabinus for the defeat.

Alishasilver001:

"He don even change hair color sef."

Jamesbanjul2:

"never you come back because you will collect."

Opeyemi99363732:

"you carry your contents bad vibe go spoil person ticket."

Coded_dc14:

"Sabinus jinx Lipool My life changing bet spoil."

victoranichebe:

"Na you cause am 😂 your investment no dey work, your luck no dey work."

promzy_kmajor:

"Today make u go watch match for stadium na Liverpool loose."

iamflowkits:

"Nottingham do me shege I just vex go sleep una no try ooo tell una coach."

iamflowkits:

"If you no how many curse I give una yesterday una ruin every potential ticket I for worth at Least 1m$ on stake the moment."

___meyer7x:

"Na u carry ur bad market enter that field cause all these ones so."

Oga Sabinus on Lege's dating show

Oga Sabinus was on Lege Miami's match-making show.

He showed interest in Sharon Ooja and asked Lege to get her for him.

After he revealed his seriousness about getting the actress, Ooja, in another episode of the show, also gave her conditions for accepting his proposal.

