Angelique Kidjo has submitted her project where she featured Davido for Grammy 2025 consideration in two categories

Others who submitted their songs include Rema, Ayra Starr, Asake ft Wizkid in MMS, and some others

This consideration list for Grammy 2025 has created a major buzz on the internet as many anticipate the final nomination list, which will roll out later in the year

Five-time Grammy Award winner Angelique Kidjo has officially submitted her track ‘Joy’ featuring Nigerian Afrobeats superstar Davido, for consideration in two categories at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

The two powerful categories are Best African Music Performance and Best Global Music Performance. Other Nigerian superstars who also submitted their projects are Tems, Ayra Sarr, Rema, Asake, and Yemi Alade.

Angelique Kidjo Submits song ft Davido, Asake ft Wizkid, Rema, others make the list. Credit: @angeliquekidjo, @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

While Asake submitted his project, MMS, with Wizkid and his entire album, Lungu Boy, for consideration in the Album of the Year category, Tems dropped Born in the Wild, Love Me, Jeje.

Mavin signee Ayra Starr dropped The Year I Turned 21 — Album of the Year, Best Global Music Album, Commas: Record of the Year, Song Of The Year, Best African Music Performance, Bora Bora: Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Best Global Music Performance, Hýpe: Best Global Music PerformanceGoodbye: Best Music Video, You're Hired: Best Global Music Performance, Big FU: Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

See full list of others here:

Mixed reactions trail 2025 Grammy submissions

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@director_suave:

"@davido we are due for a Grammy. Let’s get it idolo."

@atomcomedy_official:

"This is good news 😍😍😍."

@cybergun9T9:

"Asake is going to win a Grammy watch and see."

@SoniBoy741270:

"Wizkid go win one."

@Tbukunmi01:

"Portable go soon submit his own."

@NaomiSherrl:

"Grammy has fallen inside mud if one nomination is given to this wack songs."

@simonclement:

"OBO to collect Grammy this time around wow 😍."

@sandraelavion:

"Mama wan help davido life 😂davido don tell mama him pain for FC hand."

Oprah Winfrey uses Davido and Angelique Kidjo’s song

Meanwhile, International Afrobeats superstar Davido seems to be putting everything in place in a bid to win his first Grammy award.

American billionaire and TV mogul Oprah Winfrey recently endorsed Davido's new song with Angelique Kidjo.

During one of her recent shows, Oprah used the track Joy for its opening and closing remarks, which has sparked massive social media reactions.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng