Singer Ric Hassani has stated that he was not cool with fans who threaten to stop patronising his music or other works online

He noted that these fans who wake up to make such statements do not know the work he puts into his career

According to the music star, he does not care about a fan who stops following his works and he describes what the fan meant to him

Nigerian artiste, Ric Hassani, has knocked a fan who stated that he lost respect for him and would stop patronising his works.

Ric Hassani replies a fan who said he would unfollow him on social media. Image credit: @richassani

Source: Instagram

The singer said that such statements come from fans who do not know the kind of effort he has put in his career to get to where he is.

He added that he does not care how the fan feels and noted that the fan was not close to a nobody in his career. Hence, he said the fan should find somewhere to sit.

Several netizens observed that Ric Hassani was referring to his fan from Ijebu Ode in Ogun state, and they laughed over it.

See Ric Hassani's tweet below:

Reactions to Ric Hassani's tweet

Check out some of the comments on Ric Hassani's tweet below:

@mrdthegreat00:

"Ogun kee u for that Ijebu Ode u mention."

@iam_abbascali:

"Who vexed the most calmness og on earth oh."

@babey_worthy:

"Everybody Sha wan trend. Issokay o."

@dareal_yrn:

"But Why ijebu ode of all places?"

@chimapossibu:

"Nobody still send ur papa."

@og.renzel305:

"U ain't nobody too my nig*ga."

@kallykuhn:

"What is this one saying? Yes I did...I left FC joor...popsy too talk."

@amara_shuga:

"For real. Social media brought in a lot of disrespect."

Ric Hassani says he isn't against cheating

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ric Hassani caused an online stir after he shared his thoughts on cheating in a relationship.

The Thunder Fire You crooner admitted that he was not against cheating in a relationship because people have one life to live.

According to Hassani, if his partner felt she was into another guy more, he would even drive her to his house.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng