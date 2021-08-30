Popular singer Ric Hassani has taken delivery of his new car, and the news of his new whip excited hi fans on social media

In a viral video, the Thunder Fire You singer was seen driving a white Porsche car in the company of his friends

Hassani’s fans who were delighted with the new car, thronged social media to congratulate him

Popular singer Ric Hassani has just rewarded himself with a new whip.

As seen in a video on Instagram, the car is a white Porsche and is suspected to have cost the music star millions of naira.

Singer Ric Hassani buys a Porsche car. Photo Credit: @richassani

Fans react

Soon after the video surfaced on Instagram, Hassani’s fans thronged social media to congratulate him.

Read some of the congratulatory messages below:

Calm_annie_

"Thunder fire poverty."

Thetruthtellerongram

“Who? I don’t know this face please tag him.”

Strong_metal007

“Congratulations.”

Packagedjteejuiz

“Ric.... Be like me self go start cursing now, na since he dash thunder give him enemy things dey better for am... If u no believe thunder fire u.”

J_muyi

“Lovely more keys to come @richassanifans.”

Gist_lounge

“Thunder fire you don buy car bayi shey na for me to sing "Oloshi ogun fire u??”

Temmie_gold4

"Omo...pple just dey hide under Sapa buh na lie....congrats to him."

999karatt

“Make I first go gather my tire I ey come. I go update una later.”

Officialtalented

“Pls where u dey live? Because most naija roads no good.”

In other news, Hassani revealed that he quit his lecturing job to focus on music fully.

Speaking during a recent TV interview, the 32-year-old Thunder Fire You lyricist said he used to be an assistant lecturer, adding that he had to quit for the sake of music.

He stated:

“I used to be an assistant lecturer. If I wasn’t a musician, I’d be a lecturer for sure. I genuinely love teaching, I love explaining stuff but I so much love entertainment, I love [singing] as my job.”

Singer Idowest acquires Benz valued at millions of naira

Meanwhile, popular singer Idowest recently acquired a new Benz car.

Sharing the news with his social media followers, Idowest made it known that he purchased his new whip with the money he was supposed to spend at the burial of socialite Obi Cubana’s mother.

The singer’s fans took to his social media page to congratulate him on the new car.

Source: Legit.ng