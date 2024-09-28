Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter, Priscilla Ojo, recently went all out to celebrate her hard work

Just recently, the 23-year-old social media influencer gifted her mum N5 million for her upcoming movie

Iyabo Ojo’s emotional reaction to her daughter’s gift was captured on video, and netizens reacted to it

Nigerian actress Iyabo Ojo’s daughter Priscilla Ojo recently gave her mum N5 million for her upcoming movie.

In a series of videos posted on Snapchat, the 23-year-old social media influencer hired a gifting company, and they stormed her mother’s movie set.

Iyabo Ojo was then presented with a N5 million cheque from her daughter Priscy as well as a bouquet of red roses. Praise singers and traditional drummers gathered around the movie star as they serenaded her with music.

Fans react as Iyabo Ojo's daughter gifts her N5 million. Photos: @iyaboojofespris, @its.priscy

Source: Instagram

The video captured Iyabo Ojo’s heartwarming reaction to her daughter’s gift. The movie star was filled with joy as she danced happily while holding her bouquet of roses.

See the emotional displays below:

Fans react as Priscy gifts Iyabo Ojo N5 million

Priscy’s heartwarming gesture to her mother soon spread on different social media platforms, and Nigerians dropped their reactions to the display. A number of them noted that Iyabo Ojo was reaping the fruits of her labour.

Read some of their comments below:

hot_divas_wigs:

“I Omo will eat the fruit of my labour Amen 🙏. God bless you Big P❤️.”

meisy_daisy:

“Sincerely 2 days ago something like this striked my mind she has been on set for a long time see aw lean she is teddy bear like her priscy was thoughtful success in jesus name👏👏.”

olori_olak:

“I khadijat will eat d fruit of my labour. I don dey eat am oooooo and I will continue to enjoy it.Amin.”

Yursycakes_tools:

“We shall all reap the fruits of our labour, We shall never labour in vain 🙏🏽.”

bhimpz_salon:

“It's time to enjoy mooma.....Yu av worked so hard to bring them up.....ejeun OmO pe loruko jesi.”

questlove2weaars:

“My mum will eat the fruit of her labor by God’s grace.”

ng_winerack:

“You will continue to eat fruit of your labour Amen. ❤️”

Olu3989:

“my children will make me proud ijn🙏 congratulations this is the joy of every mother 😍.”

Oyin_lagos:

“I love the way the vibes is going... As é dey sweet us é dey pain them.... Queen Mother for many reasons ❤️.”

hot_divas_wigs:

“Better pikin❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

ashabbyy_glamz.brand_promoter:

“Awwwww, she deserve to enjoy the fruit of her labour at an early stage, congratulations Queen Mother 👸.”

Rosedek2021:

“Im actually tearing up here. What a priceless Treasure Priscy is. Iyabo you're greatly favoured by God but your children will be much more greater than you by God's grace.”

Priscilla Ojo hangs out with her boyfriend

Meanwhile, Priscilla Ojo continued to make the news as she showed off her boyfriend.

The beautiful daughter of Iyabo Ojo, who is engaged to her Tanzania boyfriend, Juma Jux (JJ), rocked a gorgeous dress as she went for an outing with him, her close pal Enioluwa, and her mother.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng