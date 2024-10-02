Nigerian actress Idia Aisien is making headlines over her photoshoot to mark the country’s 64th independence

The movie star posted a series of photos and a video of herself displaying an energetic dance to celebrate the country

Idia’s post soon became a topic of discussion after it went viral on social media with fans dropping hot takes

Nollywood actress and media personality Idia Aisien has drawn the attention of fans with her photos and videos to celebrate Nigeria’s 64th Independence.

On October 1, 2024, the movie star took to her Instagram page to share a series of photos of herself rocking a bodysuit embellished with white and green stones with the letters NIG written on its front.

The bodysuit also had a large cape made from Nigeria’s flag colours, green and white. Idia complemented the outfit with a pair of silver high-heel shoes. According to the actress, it’s the first time she would do an Independence Day shoot for Nigeria.

Fans react to actress Idia Aisien's photoshoot to mark Nigeria at 64. Photos: @idia.aisien

Source: Instagram

She wrote:

“Miracles do happen…I would know! Here’s my first Independence Day shoot, which slide is your favorite?? Happy Birthday Nigeria!”

See her photos below:

Idia Aisien shares dance video

In a subsequent post, Idia Aisien shared a video of herself rocking the same green and white outfit and dancing energetically to celebrate Nigeria.

Rema’s upbeat song, Azaman, was heard playing in the background as Idia kicked her feet, threw her cape for dramatic effect and gave a salute as she danced to mark Nigeria’s Independence Day.

See the video below:

Nigerians react to Idia Aisien’s posts

It did not take long for the Nollywood actress’ photoshoot and energetic dance video for Nigeria to make the rounds on social media. Many netizens had funny things to say about the viral clip. Read some of their comments below:

chinny_005:

“Fish pieeeeeeeee!!! Na wa oh! Some people too do oh!😂”

chinco_babee:

“Ontop country wey we no dey see food chop na hin wahala plenty like this 😂.”

Hey_its_me_sarima:

“All these shenanigans for a dying country.”

Uncommonmimi:

“Person sit down dey reason independence day photoshoot....wow.”

demi.ache:

“Hunger Dey town una Dey do photoshoot up and down 😂😂😂 una never ready.”

Theshopbyugo_:

“People with dual citizenship loves this country ehhhh…😍.”

Sabiigirlfashion:

“Their level of patriotism muzzes me 😂.”

lanky_ree:

“Idia read the room🥹🥹we are not in the mood.”

D_mama_divalokya:

“😂😂😂😂wahalurrrrr what are we celebrating please?”

vitaminrae_ray:

“😂😂😂 When I move naso I go dey do photoshoot every Independence Day oo.”

pretty_tonia1_:

“For a country that is not working.. una still dey waste money dey do independent shoot .. celebrities una dey try ooh 🤣.”

Tithty_o:

“Be like this one Dey craze 😂”

missyfabby:

“Na abroad people Dey do independence pass😂.”

Teeto__olayeni:

“Maybe there’s another Nigeria they know and is working that we don’t know about. Because what’s really worth celebrating in this country?”

sublime_being_:

“A photo shoot to celebrate Nigeria independence? With the current economy is just weird and leaves a bad taste.”

theonlynazanwa:

“Is this not too much gragragra for this Nigeria we dey so.”

Pretty_kessy:

“Too much gra gra for a country that isn’t working.”

Girllikeanangel:

“It’s easy to love nigeria when you have another passport.”

Eniola Badmus refuses to say amen to fan's prayer

In other Independence Day news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus had an exchange with a troll who prayed for her.

On October 1, 2024, the movie star took to her Instagram page to share a series of photos of herself rocking the country’s colours, green and white.

After Eniola Badmus shared her Nigeria at 64 post, it raised a lot of comments from fans and critics. Some netizens took to the comment section to wish for Nigeria to happen to the Nollywood star.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng