Nollywood’s veteran actors, Fred Amata, Ejike Asiegbu and Ekpenyong Bassey, have caused a social media stir

The three movie stars travelled to Ethiopia to attend the Africa Women Conference in Addis Ababa

The video of the three actors attending a women’s conference generated a lot of reactions from social media users

The Nigerian film industry, Nollywood, is now in the news after three veteran actors, Fred Amata, Ejike Asiegbu, and Ekpenyong Bassey, attended a women’s conference in Ethiopia.

On Instagram, Fred Amata shared videos to update his followers as he and his colleagues were present at the Africa Women Conference (AWC), which took place in Addis Ababa.

Videos of Nollywood actors at the Africa Women Conference were posted online. Photos: @fredoamata

Source: Instagram

One video showed the movie stars at the airport laughing and making jokes, while another clip showed them at the event.

See Fred Amata’s videos below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Nollywood actors at Africa Women Conference stir reactions

The videos of Fred Amata and his male colleagues attending a conference for women soon generated interesting reactions from netizens. Read what some of them had to say about it below:

6keys09:

“And this is the reason they can't help Mr Ibu. They focus more on things that doesn’t concern them.”

official_wendy__:

“Lol that Ejike has to be there, have you seen his dance moves? He dances more than a lady sef.”

eva_marvhie:

“What if the are going to support their wives or something..I don't see anything wrong with this.”

gcfr_esq:

“The women don buy range finish nau! Dey don’t have time for this when dey have appointments to attend ….. you sef think am.”

Xencybabe:

“Women like to involve in men's affairs. Good for them.”

Ugospunky:

“Men supporting women.”

realyemisolade:

“Good Looking White Bearded Women Of Africa.”

Nzebethel:

“You don't want them to support their women again?”

coolcatasmr:

“I hope they contributed money for Mr Ibu.”

latinbay5:

“Men who believe in women Empowerment.”

micheal.isij.dugbo:

“Because it's a man's world.”

Kate Henshaw speaks for AGN on Mr Ibu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw broke the silence as she spoke on behalf of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN) about the health issues of veteran actor John Okafor, aka Mr Ibu.

The actress is the Director of Communications for the AGN, and in brief, she gave some responses to our queries on what the body was doing to help its member, Mr Ibu.

The Nollywood actress also noted that the body has a Healthcare/Welfare plan in place for all its members, which they could all key into.

Source: Legit.ng