The family of the late Islamic singer Rukayat Gawat, who died on Tuesday, September 24, 2024, was spotted in painful tears at her burial

Rukayat was a renewed Islamic musician who impacted the Muslim community with her voice and music

The husband and children of the deceased were seen during her funeral ceremony, looking very sober and devastated

On Tuesday, September 24, 2024, Islamic singer Rukayat Gawat was pronounced dead and also buried on the same day, according to Muslim rites, in her husband's home in Ijebu, Aiyepe.

The sad news was made public by prominent Ilorin-based cleric Alfa Aribidesi At-Tawdeeh via his official Facebook page.

Late Rukayat Gawat’s family comforted her children and husband. Credit: @iamrukayatgawat

Source: Instagram

More footage from her burial ceremony has now hit the internet, spotting her husband and family in devastated positions.

One video saw her children being held and comforted by a relative, assuring them of God's love and protection. Another clip showed the deceased's husband in a gathering during the burials, crying like a baby, while an unidentified man who sat by his side said comforting words to him.

Watch the clip here:

Another clip of her family:

Gawat's burial threw her social media fans into a devastating state of mine, as many have asked God to forgive her shortcomings and look after the families he left behind.

Fans continue to mourn Rukayat Gawat

See what some fans had to say in the comments:

@iy.productions:

"So painful."

@ruqqie_allibrown:

"God please be with these children."

@abike_omo_eke:

"Omà sè oooo.... I pity these children oooo."

@oladunni_shugar:

"May we Live Long to eat the fruits of our labour."

@haybees_foods:

"May Allah accept her return! May Allah grant her family the fortitude to bear the painful loss🤲🤲🤲."

@beauty_by_icon:

"I have cry my eyes out today 😭😭 it’s well, who are we to question you Yah Allah."

@aderayo_busola:

"God please be with the children and her family."

Rukayat Gawat’s Last IG Post

Meanwhile, Rukayat Gawat, a week before her death, had penned a moving birthday message to her dad, Alhaji Rasaq Gawat, who went missing 12 years ago.

In her birthday message, Rukayat Gawat gushed about her father and promised to keep his legacy.

The one-week-old post, which was her last, has stirred reactions from her fans as they continue to mourn her demise.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng