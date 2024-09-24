Yemi Alade's global influence grew higher with her sold-out concert recently held in Paris

The Afropop queen performed before over 6,000 Afrobeats lovers and featured other singers from across Africa

The singer, fondly called Mama Africa, shared the challenges she faced towards the event and how she overcame

Afropop queen Yemi Alade held Paris spellbound on Saturday, September 21, with an unforgettable concert for her fans. The event was held at the Zenith Paris 2024, with a spectacular sold-out concert and a venue capacity of over 6,000 fun seekers.

The concert hosted by Afrobeat enthusiast Adesope, popularly known as Shopsydoo and Sophy Aiida, also had Francis Ngannou, UFC Heavyweight champion, appear surprisedly as a guest host.

Yemi Alade hosts successful Afrobeats concert in Paris. Photo: Yemi Alade, Francis Ngannou

The Paris concert marked another milestone in Yemi Alade's illustrious music career. She delivered her signature blend of infectious energy, powerful vocals, and vibrant stage presence.

From the first beat to the final encore, Yemi Alade commanded the stage with a setlist that included powerful performances of her latest tracks, such as the soulful ‘Peace and Love’, ‘Tomorrow’ and her chart-topping hit single ‘Ki Lo Wa Wa’.

The concert also featured several high-profile guest artists sharing the stage, with DJ Tyler and DJ Kawest keeping the crowd moving and building the energy with electrifying beats. Rising star Jungeli brought an edge to the performance with his dynamic style. The versatile Merveille and celebrated Congolese star Innoss'B also graced the stage, thrilling fans with their collaborations with Alade.

Alade shared a post from the show below:

"The impossible is possible and this concert is truly a testimony because endless tests surfaced and victory was attained. I am the delicate flower that sprouted through the concrete floor... blossoming in all weather rooted deeper than the eyes can see. I am God's flower. I'm not waiting for flowers... God is my garden..and I am his flower. Paris was a complete dream come true. Performing and vibing with the people that matter the most. This win is for all African women with a vision to succeed. You can do anything you set your heart to."

Reactions trail Yemi Alade's post on Paris concert

Many fans of Mama Africa as the singer is fondly called

ibfrancistoomuch:

"You are so much an inspiration to me. Sometimes I wonder how you get to know your way? Have you always wanted to create a world of no comparison? Because you’re so distinct. You Standout like a true flower and we all are happy to watch you shine so bright Mama Africa. More Grace"

jessy_mcm:

"Superb black and gold combination in a hyper dynamic show with prestigious African guests known and globally recognized the great African seductor, Singuila, Francis Ngannou, Innoss'B etc... Mama Africa Yemi Alade spoiled us at her show and thank you... She comes back when she wants to Panama, we will be there... What a show girl!!!"

bennyviggs:

"Queen wey be like Jesus, she too fine"

Funmi Arewa:

"You’re just in a lane of your own, you’re the most inspirational female artiste in Nigeria, you don’t stop, you always keep going. You break new grounds everyday and people still act like they are blind here, when other artiste are chilling, you’re always on the move. I’m so proud of you, you deserve all the flowers and accolades.. you don’t follow the norm, you create your own, God bless you for showing us that it can be done."

kuteyi_akinyemi:

"Namesake no go gree for anybody....Mama Africa to the world"

Yemi Alade stamps her prints at the Cannes

Legit.ng earlier reported that Yemi Alade was at the Cannes Festival in France, where Midem24 honoured her with a special medal.

She joined internationally famous American singer Stewart Copeland and French performer Jean Michel to kick off the Midem 24 Cannes festival.

She also made history by becoming the first Nigerian artist to stamp her prints on the Cannes Festival Hall of Fame.

