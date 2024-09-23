Singer Rudeboy's wife Ifeoma took to social media to share sweet posts as she celebrated her 24th birthday

The fashion enthusiast buzzed the internet when images of her growing bump surfaced online

Her birthday post has been trailed by celebratory messages from her fans and well-wishers

Ivy Ifeoma, the wife of singer Paul Okoye, aka Rudeboy of P-Square, was excited as she posted a celebratory image of her birthday on her social media page.

Ify, who has been in the U.S. for a while now and recently held her baby shower, shared pictures of herself to celebrate her special day.

Rudeboy’s Wife Ifeoma celebrates her 24th birthday. Credit: @ivy_zenny, @iamkingrudy

In the photos on her verified Instagram page, Ivy was adorned in an oversized sweatshirt and nude shoes while she rocked a grey pair of jeans. She also paired her look with a nude and brown bag.

Legit.ng recalls recently reporting that Rudeboy shared images online that suggested he and Ivy may be expecting twins—a boy and a girl.

See the post below:

Ifeaoma's post has many sweet messages from her fans, friends, and family.

Fans celebrate Ifeaoma's birthday

See how some fans of Ivy Ifeaoma celebrated her birthday online:

@culture_of_tega:

"Happy birthday Ivy…I’m super proud of the woman you are becoming."

@tonia.gram_:

"Happy birthday beautiful. Dayumn, I love these pictures 😍❤️❤️❤️."

@edens_glam:

"Happy birthday sweetest Ivy 😍God bless you 🙏."

@papeeyah:

"Happy birthday my love! “Happy Mother’s Day” coming soon! 😍🤎 ."

@realsophy:

"Happy birthday yummy mummy."

@choice_sasha:

"Happy blessed birthday🎂🎂..... Long life and more grace to your new age😍😍."

@__bambiiii_:

"Happy birthday 🎉❤️God grant you your wishes and same delivery ❤️🙌."

@the.catherineonoja:

"Happy birthday Shuga ❤️."

Paul Okoye confirms he and Ivy are expecting

Meanwhile, singer Paul Okoye, known as 'Rude Boy,' confirmed rumours that he and his younger wife, Ivy Ifeoma, are expecting their first child together.

Rude Boy dropped the good news after he flaunted the new car he gifted Ivy Ifeoma ahead of the birth of their child.

The singer's comment has since stirred applause from his fans, as many described him as a prolific goalscorer.

