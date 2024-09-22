Anthony Joshua was lost his quest to claim the IBF title as Daniel Dubois knocked out the former two-time world champion

It was a bitter loss for the impressive British boxer, who had been hoping to use Saturday's fight to reset his career

His friend and popular Nigerian DJ and singer, DJ Cuppy, had sent him a message shortly before the fight

Nigerian entertainer DJ Cuppy had sent a powerful message to Anthony Joshua shortly before the boxer lost his IBF world title fight to Daniel Dubois.

AJ lost his quest to become a three-time world heavyweight champion as Dubois dominated the highly entertaining bout at packed Wembley Stadium.

The 34-year-old was knocked down four times en route to a Round 5 stoppage after his opponent landed a heavy right.

DJ Cuppy sent well wishes to Anthony Joshua before his loss to Daniel Dubois. Photo: Richard Pelham.

Dubois too strong for Joshua?

Both rivals eventually met inside the ring, but to the surprise of many, Dubois emerged victorious.

The 27-year-old produced a performance of the night and showcased his immense power from the start, scoring a huge knockdown in the opening round.

A devastated 'AJ' sought guidance from his corner and managed to hang on as 'Dynamite' Dubois also dominated the second round.

It went from bad to worse as the Watford-born boxer was on the canvas once again in the third round, just seconds before the bell rang.

There was no escaping in the fifth round as Dubois landed a heavy right to stun the Nigerian descent with a knockout.

What did DJ Cuppy say about Anthony Joshua?

International DJ and singer Ireoluwa Otedola, also known as DJ Cuppy, had sent her well wishes to her friend AJ shortly before the bout.

She wrote:

"Best of luck today, Anthony Joshua. God has your back every single step of the way. Oyaa let's goooooooo bother Femo."

AJ and DJ Cuppy earlier sparked dating rumours, and Vanguard reported that it would not sound awkward to suggest that the two are up to something.

Pundit suggests fixed AJ vs Dubois fight

Legit.ng earlier reported that a famous Nigerian boxing pundit, Bamidele Bakare, questioned Anthony Joshua's technique during the fight against Daniel Dubois, suggesting that the bout looked staged.

It was all over in the fifth, with the painstaking rebuild of his career suddenly in ruins.

After the fight, boxing commentator Bakare maintained that Joshua made proceedings look too easy, suggesting that the bout looked fixed.

