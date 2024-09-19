Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has reacted to the controversies trailing US rapper, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

On social media, the ‘Mummy of Lagos’ addressed netizens who were blasting Diddy’s children online

Bobrisky also shared what he would have done if his father or friends were in Diddy’s position, and it got people talking

Nigerian crossdresser Idris Okuneye, aka Bobrisky, has joined many others who reacted to US rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ arrest.

Recall that the music mogul was arrested on September 16, 2024, and his mansions in Miami and Los Angeles were raided by the FBI. They discovered weapons, lubricants and 1000 bottles of baby oil, among other things.

The controversy surrounding the rapper got many Nigerians talking, including Bobrisky, who took to his Instagram stories to react.

According to the self-styled Mummy of Lagos, he doesn’t understand why some people are insulting Diddy’s children over their father’s arrest.

I will support my father or friend - Bobrisky

Speaking further, Bobrisky explained what he would have done if his father or his friend were in Diddy’s position.

According to the crossdresser, he would make sure to stand by his people because blood is thicker than water.

In his words:

“Why are some people insulting Diddy’s children because their father was arrested? I don’t care what my dad or friend might have done, I’m gonna stay beside him and will never be ashamed. Blood is thicker than water.”

See a screenshot of Bobrisky’s post below:

Fans react to Bobrisky’s take on Diddy’s arrest

Bobrisky’s disclosure on how he would have reacted if his dad or friend was in Diddy’s position got many Nigerians talking. Read some of their comments below:

Tech_by_olu:

“How Diddy matter take concern Uncle Bob ?”

abbyjagwan:

“Sorry Bob, I’ll advise you to sit this one out. We have not even touched the surface of what this family has been up to yet.”

hrm_reeee:

“Exactly 💯...i agree with you bob...stay with your family both in thick and thin.”

x.x.x.treme_undergarments:

“Well. She’s not lying even though it’s for a wrong cause🌚.”

Udosweet:

“He's your fellow inmate my sister. So support him oh my darling.”

teensgram_afrika:

“Didn’t your ex-staff accuse you of always sleeping with her. Why won’t you stand with him. Birds of the same feather.”

rosythrone:

“OK she’s right.. We’ve heard you senior bruh.”

_vinnawills:

“One thing people should understand is that a monster to you, is an angel to another… you can’t ask/want the children to detest their father when he’s not done any direct hurt to them, even tho the ones he’s done to others is tremendous.”

Marcusagu:

“That’s what family do.”

Owamberockers:

“Loyalty is a scarce commodity lately, Bob scored 100 more points on this.”

I_amyemmie:

“How his kids gon turn on him tho🤔 highly unlikely.”

Sagittarian80:

“If Diddy was a Nigerian, his fellow celebrities would have started their eyeservice hashtags by now🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️.”

diamond_foray1:

“Made huge sense!! No matter what family and Friends will always be Family!”

Iampeacock05:

“This guy don go international.”

Simply_laraba:

“Hate him or her but bob has a good heart, reason she has cool friends.”

emavybz:

“Birds of the same feathers 😂.”

50 Cent shades Diddy

Legit.ng recalls that rapper 50 Cent explained why he avoided attending P Diddy's parties, citing discomfort with certain activities.

The ace rapper suggested that men engage in questionable behaviour at these events.

This marked another chapter in their ongoing feud, with 50 Cent previously accusing Diddy of similar conduct.

