Nigerian social media influencer May Edochie recently visited the famous Lagos slum, Makoko, in an outreach with her foundation

Clips of Yul Edochie's ex-wife sharing food items and other kinds of stuff with old women during her visit to the Makoko area in Lagos have gone viral

However, reports about May Edochie being thrown out of the community by some of its leaders after the social media personality couldn't pay the gate fee that was demanded have gone viral

May Edochie, Nigerian social media influencer, businesswoman, and the ex-wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, recently turned a new age. In her tradition, she tried celebrating her birthday with some less privileged people in Lagos.

Clips making the rounds online have shown May Edochie and her team arriving at the famous Lagos slum, Makoko, to meet with some elderly and depraved women.

May Edochie visits Makoko in a charity outreach for her 41st birthday. Photo credit: @mayyuledochie/@mediaroomhub

Source: Instagram

However, things didn't go as planned, and people from May Edochie's team spoke to the elderly women harshly.

Pay N2m or go away

According to a report by Azuka Ogujiuba, the leaders of the Makoko community demanded that May Edochie pay N2m before she was allowed to meet the less privileged elderly women.

It was reported that the steep demand caused some May Edochie's team members to lash out at the elderly women.

This is not the first time May Edochie has chosen to celebrate her birthday with some underprivileged persons.

The outreach to Makoko is also the second anniversary of her charity foundation, May Oasis.

Below are clips from the outreach:

Reactions as May Edochie visits Makoko

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the viral clip:

@jeromeugo30:

"Did she fall from the moon? Are there not people in need from her home town? Serves them right."

@primrosedodo:

"Is there no other community that needs help? I no get patience for this kind thing abeg, I go move straight away."

@essysala:

"They are not in need!!"

@empress_jay9:

"Typical of the people in that area."

@bbofoods:

"Failed leaders and community."

@helloandhii:

"Stop showing their faces please snap them from behind."

@abike.2020:

"The people in the community now believe that people come their community to generate content is a priority for them than the charity."

@gloria_emeje_:

"N2m for what? And una give them?"

@joyfulugo:

"They should have gone to other places now."

@celyblogs:

"Next time you people should go to Agege."

@juliepretty01:

"People are hungry every where in Nigeria, next time she should go to different areas, where she will be appreciated."

@laidethe1st:

"Makoko is no longer an underserved community. You wont believe the kinda money that enters that community monthly but people still like to go there charity work because it looks good in pictures."

May Edochie marks International Women's Day

Legit.ng had reported that May had joined this year's International Women's Day (IWD) after dropping an inspiring message.

The fast-rising influencer encouraged women to inspire one another to create a future community where they have a voice.

May Edochie's post stirred reactions from many of her fans and followers, as many applauded her.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng