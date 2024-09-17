A 300 level microbiology student of the Federal University of Minna has testified about the financial help she got after declaring she is a Chosen

The young lady who is not a member of The Lord's Chosen Charismatic Revival Movement (TLCCRM) church had joined the bandwagon in doing the "I'm a Chosen" trend

According to the lady, she had jokingly made the declaration at first and later on said it with faith and something unexpected happened

A Nigerian student, Angela Johnson, has declared that the "God of Chosen" is real and shared her testimony of getting unexpected financial help.

Angela, a 300 level student of the Federal University of Minna, said she was broke and decided to jokingly declare that "I'm a Chosen" after watching a video where a lady got financial help following the same declaration.

Angela Johnson said she got unexpected N6k in less than three minutes. Photo Credit: Emmanuel Follow Up, Gosple Agochukwu

Angela Johnson gets credit alerts

In a video shared on Facebook by Emmanuel Follow Up, Angela said she had made the declaration playfully at first but then had a little faith while repeating it.

Minutes after declaring she is a Chosen, Angela said her sister's husband sent her N3k. While she was still marvelled at the unsolicited financial help, Angela said her "guy' also sent her N3k.

The non-Chosen member expressed shock at the unexpected credit alerts. Angela brought forth her witnesses to back up her testimony.

"...It is real. Whatever you believe works for you. If you believe that name (I am a Chosen) will save you, guy it will save you.

"If you believe it will put money in your account, it is going to put it definitely."

Reactions trail the woman's testimony

Honorable Jerry Onyema OgbuanuJohnson said:

"Era of the wonderful move of God.....as many as will try God, will surely encounter the miraculous.

"It's no joke, Chosen members are blessed!"

De Gold said:

"God of chosen for ever praised.

"I believe he will do more.

"Chosen forever I will be 🙏."

Royce Patty said:

"Joke with God to your peril , God of chosen is on course we're taking the world by signs and wonders."

Awowale Isaac Diranola said:

"It's time for the wonder working God to make name for himself, wait you will still see more even greater than this🙏🙏."

David Iwuoha said:

"God of Chosen is a merciful God... Despite the mockery... The faithful God is so loving n continued to prove Himself to this ministry... To Nigeria n the entire world to humble anyone that's think they can mock the Church... His members... His sign n Wonder..... They ave not seen anything yet.... Precious Daddy I thank You."

Sabprince Sabastino said:

"I know someone that knows her personally. Miracle de happen."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Port Harcourt-based pastor had issued a warning over viral Lord's Chosen testimonies clips.

Lord's Chosen reacts to viral testimony clip

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lord's Chosen church had finally reacted to the trending video of a woman testifying about disarming four assailants.

A video of the woman giving the testimony recently made the rounds on social media and ignited the "I am a Chosen" trend in mockery of the church. In the said clip, the woman made a blunder by calling her assailants' weapons "AK-25" before someone in the background corrected her that they were AK-47 guns.

However, the Lord's Chosen media team described the clip as fake and urged the public to disregard it. The church's TikTok handle released the full clip of the lady's testimony, clarifying that her story happened in her dream.

