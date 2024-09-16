Priscilla's lover Juma Jux has shared a lovely video of Enioluwa dancing and vibing to his new song on social media

In the clip, the influencer was seen eating and dancing as he dances to his bestie's lover new song

Juma Jux called Enioluwa his in-law and promised to give him a wife very soon, as he gushed over his performance

Priscilla Ojo's boyfriend, Juma Jux, has hyped Enioluwa in a video he shared on social media.

In the clip, the recently engaged singer called Enioluwa his in-law. He praised the kind of energy he was putting to his newly released song.

Juma Jux shares video Enioluwa dancing to his song. Photo credit @juma_jux/@enioluwaofficial

According to him, the influencer should not worry because he was planning to get him married very soon.

Enioluwa eats and vibes to Juma's song

In the recording, Enioluwa was seen munching a plate of rice and chicken. He was energetically singing the song and infusing Igbo language to it.

He also showed some legs vibes as he picked up his chicken to eat.

Recall that Juma Jux and Enioluwa had hit off a great friendship after the singer came to Nigeria.

He was seen hanging out with the two love birds last week.

See the video here:

What fans said about the video

Reactions have trailed the video of Enioluwa vibing to Juma Jux's video. Here are some of the comments below:

@royalhugssurprises:

"The second slide my eyes is just hearing other things God have Mery on me. I even heard kururuku."

@beekaffyroyal:

"We no kuku understand but we go sing am like that."

@oluwakim09:

"Who is the lady in the second slide, cause she’s the giving the same vibe I give when I’m listening to the song."

@cuteshewa:

"Juma don tire for naija already."

@its.priscy:

"Baby please let’s look for a girl with big ikebe for him."

@d_flowergirlj:

"Eniola will be the chief bridesmaid at the wedding ."

@q.minat:

"What are they both singing, the girl own is even worse."

@owamberockers:

"First of , Its the lady's Bukurukutu for me , Eni and food nah 5 and 6 ."

@obehi_demi:

"Eni must eat. No matter what, he will eat, love this."

Juma Jux pens love note to Priscilla

Legit.ng had reported that the Tanzania singer, son-in-law to be of actress Iyabo Ojo had shared lovely pictures they took during their engagement.

He also accompanied the viral post with a short love note, as his lover also replied in an adorable way.

Fans took to the comments section to respond to the post as they shared their hot takes about the engagement that broke the internet

