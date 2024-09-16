BBNaija's Vee has reacted to a trending video of a survivor of a car race accident in Lagos claiming over N400 million

Vee, in a tweet that has since gone viral, said she didn't know how to feel for him after he incurred what she described as a generational curse

The reality star's tweet has further triggered the trending conversation on social media X as many continue to berate the man

Big Brother Naija star and actress Vee Iye also joined the viral conversation after a young man incurred a debt of N400 million with cars he rented to race in Lagos.

The man who survived an accident while car racing is claiming over N400 million in damages after a Corvette collided with a Dodge Challenger that unexpectedly entered the road, leading to a collision.

Vee reacts as man incurs N400m debt after surviving accident. Credit: @veeiye @trammania

Source: Instagram

The driver, who was happy to survive the crash, stated that he had incurred over N400 million in damages.

See the man's video below:

The accident sparked reactions on social media, with netizens including BBNaija's Vee, who wrote via her official X handle,

"You rented cars, you crashed them, didn’t die, and now you owe 400m? If that’s not a freshly downloaded generational curse, I don’t know what is."

See her tweet below:

Netizens react to Vee's tweet

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

tesie_g:

"He better may he even die with the crash You see oju nile, you're looking for ai roju kiri. Awon odomode yii sha."

Dr_Pharouk:

"For him to rent it, then should be able to pay his debts."

YoungEmmanuelJ:

"Now he wants people to donate for him, lol, we way never see food chop."

iKaptainKush:

"When there’s life, there’s hope in prison for life."

@Muizayo__:

"He think say God love am."

Vee claps back at Isilomo

BBNaija Vee reacted to Isilomo's criticism of the outfits former housemates wore to the 2024 AMVCA.

Isilomo, a former housemate in the fourth edition of the reality show, reviewed what each of the reality stars wore to the AMVCA.

Reacting to the critique, Vee said that she didn't know such a person called Isilomo was in existence.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng