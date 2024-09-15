Yhemo Lee and his wife Thayour are trending online over recent news about the couple

The popular lifestyle enthusiast and his wife are said to be expecting their first child

The recent rumour about Yhemolee and his wife has stirred debate as it comes barely a few weeks after their wedding

Lifestyle enthusiast and influencer Yhemolee and his wife, Thayour, are the topic of a trending debate on social media. They are rumoured to be expecting their first child.

The rumours emerged on social media barely a few weeks after their recent star-studded wedding, which was graced by prominent figures in the Nigerian entertainment industry.

A gossip blog announced the rumour about Yhemolee and his wife.

According to the blogger, Yhemolee and Thayour are set to welcome their first bundle of joy soon, which has not been officially announced.

The blogger also posted a photo of Yhemolee and his wife, showing her baby bump as they pose for selfies.

Cutie Juls’s post reads:

“It’s confirmed, Yhemo Lee and Thayour will soon welcome their first child ever."

What people are saying

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed the post, read them below:

maneekofficial:

"I’m sorry to say, but that marriage wasn’t blessed. It would have been better if they hadn’t married at all than to marry while being pregnant."

elcoweygetloco:

|I thought he was suppose to disflower her on their wedding night Ahhhh omo una dey knack wetin God no put hand sha."

Akoredeszn_:

"So it was the pregnancy that sent them to the altar okay nau."

olacuteTunes:

"So they don Dey bad thing before wedding Wow."

Gemedia_:

"How come belle come quick."

theliege27:

"Wow so fast that mean the girl was pregnant before the wedding."

elcoweygetloco:

"Wait hold on. Them knack before wedding night?"

Yhemo Lee proposes to Thayour

Legit. ng recalls reporting that Yhemo Lee proposed to Thayour, weeks after their aso ebi went viral.

A video of the carrier bag, which had their aso ebi, surfaced online, and many congratulated the lovers.

In a clip sighted by Legit.ng, the nightlife enthusiast was seen on his knees asking Thayour to be his wife.

Source: Legit.ng