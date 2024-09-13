A video of Nigerian singer Ruger attending a white garment church and participating in their activities has gone viral

In the video making the rounds online, Ruger joined the drummers at his church and put on quite a display of his percussionist skills

Apart from Ruger's drumming skills, the clip has also caught the attention of netizens because of how the other drummer in the video reacted to the singer's percussion skill

A video of Nigerian singer Michael Adebayo Olayinka, aka Ruger, attending a white garment church has leaked online, and his actions while worshipping at the parish have got people talking.

The trending video of Ruger attending a Celestial Church of Christ (CCC) emerged online weeks after MMA fighter Israel Adesanya visited Nigeria and participated at a Cele parish in Lagos.

Nigerian singer Ruger turns drummer boy as he attends a CCC church in Lagos. Photo credit: @rugerofficial/@olofofonaija

Over the last few months, several Nigerian celebrities have become more open about their faith as members of white garment churches.

Ruger turns drummer boy, attends Cele

The viral video of Ruger attending a Cele church stirred tons of reactions online after he was seen joining the drumming troupe during worship.

The singer's energetic drumming skills stirred massive reactions, as many went on to hail him for not feeling too big while in the presence of God.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions as Ruger turns drummer at Cele church

Here are some of the reactions that trailed the trending video:

@elispearl1:

"That daddy beside him just dey say ya photo. E talk ham like 5 times."

@king_empathy_:

"Na the fake Ruger."

@viccity05:

"Pastor don happy. Money don sure."

@ojcentmusic:

"Na now e clear very well, Ashewo boy wey like Jesus."

@official_taiwo001:

"What if him glasses fall nko?"

@iamjunino:

"If naso producer they play for you. You for fit record?"

@petit_purity:

"This one na Ruger or luger."

@blessing_osuwa:

"This on na ruger apakeji."

University VC screams as he meets Ruger

Meanwhile, a video went viral showing the moment a Vice-Chancellor (VC) of a Nigerian university met singer Ruger in person for the first time.

In the short clip, the VC, who was happy to meet the singer, expressed his disbelief about him being a 'small boy.' He added that he expected the Jonzing World star to be mighty.

