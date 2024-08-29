A video of Nigerian Mixed Martial Arts artist Isreal Adesanya attending a Celestial Church Program during his recent visit to Lagos has gone viral

Days after Israel Adesanya was spotted at Shoprite in Lagos, another video of him attending a church program has sparked massive reactions

During his church visit, Israel granted a journalist an interview, and he spoke about his Christian faith and how long he has been a member of the Celestial Church of Christ

Nigerian-born New Zealand fighter Israel Adesanya continues to show a different side of his personality that many don't know about during his recent visit to Lagos.

Days after Adesanya was seen at the famous Ikeja City Mall, another clip of him attending and worshipping at a Celestial Church in Lagos went viral.

Video of Israel Adesanya attending a CCC church in during his recent visit to Lagos has stirred mixed reactions online.

After he finished worshipping at the church, Israel Adesanya granted an interview, and during the chat, he spoke about his faith and how long he has been a member of the Celestial Church of Christ.

Israel Adesanya wears the Cele Sutana

In the trending clip, Isreal Adesanya wore the famous white garment worn by members of CCC.

Adesanya also revealed during the interview that he had been a member of the Celestial Church of Christ as a child.

He noted that his strong faith has helped him through many storms and challenges in Life and his career as a fighter.

Israel Adesanya also shared how he became a fighter. The MMA fighter's recent visit to Lagos came days after his terrible loss to South African fighter, Dricus Du Plessis

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail Israel Adesanya's video in Sutana

Here are some of the comments that trailed Israel Adesanya's video:

"Wait, this werey na Cele."

"And when I wear sutana, my Olusho go say make I comot my earrings. Chai."

"Werey don go collect power from Cele."

"Israel na cele?... Wow."

"So this egbon na Cele, makes sense."

"Why that babe dey shake??"

"Why she deh sound like say Dem hold am for throat."

"Thought Izzy was a Muslim."

"Them dey allow person with this much tattoo enter Cele Church? Abi them need him donations?"

Fans welcome Adesanya to Nigeria

Legit.ng also reported that fans welcomed Adesanya to Nigeria at Lagos International Airport with drums and music after the fighter arrived in his home country.

Even though he has mostly been in Lagos, he has visited different places, including his hometown of Esa-Oke, a town in Osun State, in South West Nigeria.

