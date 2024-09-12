Amid the viral conversation surrounding Tyla's win at the recently concluded MTVBase VMA Award, fans of Nigerian singer Davido have come for the South African artist

Tyla has come under severe bashing as thousands of Davido fans stormed her handles to bash her for not mentioning their principal during her speech

During her VMA win, Tyla gave a special shout-out to Afrobeats singers, including Burna Boy, Tems, Ayra Starr and Lojoy, but left out Davido despite being in the same category

Amid the recent controversy surrounding Tyla Laura Seethal's win at the 2024 MTVBase VMA, fans of Nigerian singer Davido have come for her head.

Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier when Tyla was named the Best Afrobeats Artist in 2024 at the MTVBase VMA.

Davido fan have taken to social media to attack Tyla for snubbing their principal during her acceptance speech at the VMA. Photo credit: @davido/@tyla

Tyla is from South Africa and doesn't do Afrobeats music, which is why her win at the VMA 2024 has sparked a massive outrage on social media.

During her acceptance speech, she did something else that stirred more anger online.

Tyla hails Nigerian singer snubs Davido

Amid the outrage surrounding Tyla being named the Best Afrobeats artist of 2024, her acceptance speech and the Nigerian singers she gave a shoutout have sparked more anger online.

During her speech, Tyla cleared the air about not being an Afrobeats singer but identifying as an Amapiano performer.

She then gave a shoutout to Burna Boy, Lojay, Ayra Starr, and Tems, noting that they are more deserving of the award than herself.

Another artist in the category was Davido, but Tyla didn't mention him, which has angered many 30BG fans.

See the speech below:

Replies from Davido's fans have gone viral

Here are some of the comments that trailed Tyla's speech:

@abasidoo:

"We don't know or rate her either. She's just jealous of David dats all."

@djmagicbeatz:

"She said it in her statement that she’s not an afrobeats artist, which means she doesn’t deserve it. I think AWARD ORGANIZERS NEEDS A SERIOUS UNDERSTANDING."

@itz_legenduche:

"Who is Tula, Tesla sorry Tailor oh sorry tell am my bad Tyla."

@kenzoblaqqq:

"She knows she’ll go viral for saying that, strategy to trend."

@officialbecks:

"She represents Amapiano, but she won best Afrobeats artiste."

@brownshuga_w:

"She’s jealous that she’s not Davido wife."

@kvng_ashabi_ade:

"Ashiere alaragbigbe😂😂😂we no know your papa too."

@blessed_mikky:

"Alwsys using Nigeria to trend."

