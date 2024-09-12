Big Brother Naija reality TV star Mercy Eke has reacted to a trending audio of her addressing a Snapchat influencer Nelly Ville, over an affair with a married man

In the audio recording, Mercy allegedly confronted Nelly about spreading rumours about her and accusing her of having an affair with a said married man

Reacting to the drama, Mercy refuted being the one in the recording, stating that she does not operate in such a manner

Nigerian reality TV star, Mercy Eke sparked reactions after she responded to a trending rumour about her.

Earlier, an audio recording circled cyberspace, where someone alleged to be Mercy Eke could be heard confronting a popular Snapchat influencer, Nelly Ville, about spreading rumours about her and accusing her of sleeping with a married man.

Reacting to the news, Mercy Eke noted that nothing about the recording resembles her and stated that she does not operate in such a manner.

Mercy Eke said:

"The video y'all are circulating can never be me. I do not wear long nails... no piercing . I don't wear such socks, that girl does not look like me, sorry to disappoint y'all evil fantasies. I don't do such nonesense. Not my MO."

Fans react to Mercy Eke's post

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

@ysabel_avril:

"Nigerians find pleasure in bringing their fellow human beings down. I hope yall find peace fr!"

@emerald_501:

"There are 2 videos. The second one is her voice. Those are her friends."

@ij_peggy:

"We’ve seen Dangote’s nyash, so relax."

@oguduclifford:

"Just got the video from a friend, I swear na mercy be that Jare."

@rosythrone:

"Some pple get their happiness by tearing other pple down. God forbid!"

@stanley_ontop:

"Mercy you can lie Ehhhhh."

Mercy Eke Speaks about her BBL

Ex-BBNaija winner Mercy Eke has revealed why she did liposuction and the painful process of healing.

She noted that she did it in Nigeria after she saw what the doctor had done for other ladies, and she became confident in him.

According to the former reality star, she did not tell her mother about the liposuction because she did not want to be discouraged.

