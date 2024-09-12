Clip Trends as Toke Makinwa & Timini Flirt With Each Other as They Catch a Flight: "National Cake"
- One thing Timini will always do around the ladies is get cute and flirt with them, and the handsome Nigerian actor is at it again
- A trending video of Timini Egbuson and Toke Makiwa has caught the attention of social media users
- The stunning duo were seen on a flight together while also flirting and picking out wedding hashtags
Nigerians are now on the case of media guru Toke Makinwa and Timini Egbuson after they were spotted together in public.
Toke Makinwa, a well-known media personality, was seen with Timini on a flight to an unknown destination, getting all cute together.
Timini was seen moving close enough to Toke's face and trying to kiss her while she asked what their wedding hashtag would be.
The actor appeared to stop when he realized that someone in the background was filming them. The video has now circulated on Instagram, with several netizens commenting about Timini's flirtatious ways.
Watch the clip here:
It will be recalled that Toke Makinwa found herself on the front line of blogs after she was seen getting Cozy with BBNaija housemate, Shaun Okojie during her visit to the BBN house.
Toke and Timini trend online
See how social media users are reacting to the video of Toke and Timini together on a flight:
@effedeborah:
"This Timini na national cake he go reach everybody."
@threalmaya_amaka:
"This guy no fine una too overhype am."
@wofai.u:
"Who marry Timini no sign up for peace of mind.😂 cos you see this guy? Ashawo cover him eye."
@kunuola:
"As a lady, once you marry this guy, just go buy BP machine for house with a lot of imported tissue paper thick enough to absorb catarrh and hot tears."
@melissah_mo:
"Funny enough, Timini might not be as flirty as he appears on social media."
@thankful127:
"Timi almost kissed her."
@tonia.gram_:
"Is Timini Nigerian’s Lee Min Ho cause I’m not understanding."
Toke Makinwa gives baddie vibe
Meanwhile, media personality Toke Makinwa looks gorgeous in any outfit she adorns, and she always makes a statement in them.
She wore a mini skirt and a blue jacket that exposed the upper parts of her body, and she showed off her curves by posing in different angles.
When it comes to combining her attire with the right accessories, she doesn't miss it, and she always has a way of blending colours correctly.
