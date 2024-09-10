Nigerian actress Funke Akindele left many touched as she opened up on the number of youths she has empowered with her incoming movie ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’

The actress shared a picture of her Ghanaian and Nigerian crew members as she appreciated them for their dedication

Funke, in her post, mentioned the date when her incoming movie would be released as netizens cheered her on

Nigerian actress Funke Akindele is filled with gratitude for empowering 175 crew members for her recent movie production.

The box office queen posted a group photograph of the production members, thanking them for working relentlessly for nine weeks to bring her forthcoming film, Everybody Loves Jenifa, to life.

Funke Akindele empowers 175 Crew Members. Credit: @funkejenifakindele

She added that the film is a self-funded effort, and she is honoured to have enabled a team of bright individuals, 95% of whom are young people, to demonstrate their abilities.

She particularly praised her Ghanaian crew members as well as the Nigerian team, who worked effortlessly to make it possible.

Funke expressed her commitment to empowering and providing possibilities for the future generation.

In her caption, she wrote:

“Proud moment! I want to celebrate the incredible 175 crew members who worked tirelessly for 9 weeks to bring ‘Everybody Loves Jenifa’ to life! As a self-funded project, I’m honoured to have empowered a team of talented individuals, with 95% of them being young people, to showcase their skills.

“Special shoutout to our Nigerian and Ghanaian crew members who collaborated seamlessly to make this happen.

"I believe in empowering the next generation and giving them opportunities to shine. And shine, they did! Get ready for the movie’s release in December!”

See her post below:

Funke Akindele spurs reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

uzee_usman:

"You are just that force everyone needs… you know I love you."

thesavvygirll:

"Everybody no go love Jenifa ke??? We love am pa!!!"

jideawobona:

"REAL HARDWORKERS, GOD BLESS AND ELEVATE YOU ALL BEYOND MEASURES , MAY YOU ALL LIVE YO WITNESS THE SUCCESS OF THE PROJECT AND BEYOND."

flakes_ff:

"So proud of you sis. You are a rockstar. You steady inspire me."

ladyariyike:

"Box office Queen! The most consistent creative Queen! This is massive!!! Super proud of you Mama! By God’s grace you will surpass your previous box office records with this heartwarming movie #EverybodylovesJenifa Take your flowers Queen! "

mo_debolanle:

"A Celebrity in every sense of the word 💯🙌 Welldone Superwoman."

omowunmi_dada:

"Wowww!!!! Welldone Auntie and the team."

everything_by_limat:

"May God continue to elevate you my woman."

olayodejuliana:

"The bestest and baddest team ever!!!! It was a delight working with you all. God bless and crown our effort with great success!!!! Mama no worry five billion for you for #elj God go run am🔥🔥🔥 you are such a hard-worker and you deserve it!! Team #ELJ let’s goooooooooooooooooooooooo."

mo_bimpe:

"Welldone my hardworking woman. We can’t wait to see ELJ."

iamshaffybello;

"THE FORCE called FUNKEAKINDELE. Love."

