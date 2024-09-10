Online critic Naijashimadun has advised billionaire's son Wahab Okoya on his quest to be popular on social media

Naijashimadun, while reacting to a video of Wahab flaunting his mum's expensive bags, noted that the billionaire's son must be accepted by the lower-class

According to the critic, Wahab wants to be the Davido of the Okoyas with his series of videos showing off his family's wealth

Outspoken content creator and critic Emmanuel Philip, known as Naijashimadun, has sent a message to Wahab, the son of billionaire Razak and Shade Okoya, on his quest to become a social media celebrity.

In a video that has since gone viral, Naijashimadun revealed he has been keeping an eye on Wahab's social media for quite some time and understands his intentions—to showcase his lifestyle by making the Okoya family popular, just as music star Davido did with the Adelekes.

Man advises Wahab Okoya to give back to the lower class. Credit: @naijashimadun @davido

The critic advised Wahab to sit down with his parents and share his dreams to make the world officially recognise who the Okoyas are.

According to Naijashimadun, there are two types of families on social media, the elite and the lower class, stressing that Wahab needs to get the approval of the latter to be like Davido.

"You can’t become truly famous without acknowledging the lower class," he said.

He stated that the lower-class was unhappy with how Wahab had been posting luxury bags and other high-end items. He urged him to get funds from his parents and do a kind of giveaway online.

Watch the video of Naijashimadun advising Wahab Okoya:

Naijashimadun's advice to Whab Okoya stirs reactions

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions, read them below:

Mrbhadoosky:

"Wisdom overload 😜 He should do the needful for the constituency he’s trying to impress. No be bag and shoes people go chop."

MrOdunfa:

"You wan collect owo omo adugbo."

Sly:

"That small boy just the tension everybody back to back."

labi1312:

"We understood his agenda but make he come spend money wey baba no gree spend."

kafayatadeoye1

"Who posting of bags epp! Abeg make baba drop better kukushi."

