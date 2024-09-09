Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen has publicly shown support for singer Portable Zazu's new song about him

Osimhen shared a snippet from the song on his Instastory as the Zeh Nation shared a picture of the footballer at his new club

However, Portable Zazu's post has stirred speculations as some fans claim Osimhen sent him money

Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus, aka Portable Zazu's new song dedicated to Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, has caught the footballer's attention.

Recall that Portable dropped the song during Osimhen's summer transfer dilemma. He was linked with moves to English football club Chelsea and Saudi Arabia's Al Ahli.

Osimhen shares snippet of Portable's song. Credit: @victorosimhen9 @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

However, in an unexpected turn, Osimhen completed a loan transfer to the Turkish club Galatasaray.

Osimhen reacts to Portable's new song

The footballer, who is currently on international duty with the Super Eagles, simply reshared a snippet of Portable's song about him on his Instastory.

Osimhen's support for Portable comes days after Zazu had criticised the footballer and other celebrities who donated to Bobrisky.

Below is a screenshot of Osimhen's Instastory:

Screenshot of Osimhen's Instastory post.

Source: Instagram

Portable also shared a new picture of Osimhen at his new club, which seems to be a move to appreciate football.

See Portable's post below

People react to Portable's post about Osimhen

Read some of the messages below:

blaqdee_official:

"Like play like play , portable Dey drop hits."

adefaratythrone:

"Baba don Boo Card."

_mide_ay:

"Who talk that thing say Portable no Sabi sing."

onlyonegod11:

"Portable 50 Metre for you."

that_same_ayomide:

"This one no know say turkey exchange rate no high."

control3026:

"Portable sef go make u like him same time make u ha8 him nawaoo."

srj_omoakin:

"Osimhen don post you."

shugar_rush01:

"Shishi you no go see."

mulla_money1:

"U no fit hate portable, this man Sabi enter people."

skipa_deyon:

"You sha wan cash out from Osi, nah every market day you Dey release music."

fundmilley:

"E don press your money abi."

Portable posts his father online

In other news, Zazu introduced his father to online fans and followers.

The Zeh Nation boss overjoyed by his father's presence, also revealed the Instagram page he created for him.

Portable's father could be seen engaging in playful banter with his son as they talked about different conflicting topics.

