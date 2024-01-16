Controversial relationship expert BlessingCEO fights back days after a video of her getting pranked by Untouchables comedy went viral

In the viral clip, BlessingCEO was seen getting bundled into a police van by some men in uniform while she was on her way to the airport

The relationship counsellor in a suit shared online has revealed that in reaction to the prank, she has dragged Untouchables to court

Controversial social media personality Blessing Nkiruka Okoro, better known as BlessingCEO, was recently in the news over a viral video of her getting pranked by Untouchable Comedy.

The relationship counsellor in the viral video was seen getting arrested and bundled into a police van by some uniformed men alleged to be police officers.

Days after going viral for getting arrested in a prank video, BlessingCEO slams prankster Untouchable with a lawsuit. Photo credit: @officialbblessingceo/@untouchable_comediess

Days after the prank video was released, BlessingCEO has finally reacted to it.

On Tuesday, January 16, 2024, the social media personality took to her Instagram page to reveal that she had dragged the prankster, Untouchable, to court on multiple allegations.

Blessing reveals why she slammed Untouchable with a lawsuit

The controversial social media personality in a post gave a vivid detail of what happened and why she needed to drag Untouchable to court.

She noted that she was beaten, embarrassed, and lost her phone and money during the pseudo-arrest.

Blessing further stated that she was treated like a criminal during the fake arrest by Untouchable, all to humiliate her.

This isn't BlessingCEO's rodeo with the law. She has been arrested and charged to court twice over the case of her involvement in IVD's wife's death and for calling Davido out online as a debtor.

See BlessingCEO's petition below:

See how netizens reacted to BlessingCEO's lawsuit

Here are some of the reactions that trailed BlessingCEO's lawsuit:

@j._a._e_kiddies_nd_more_:

"Why is Date showing 18th when we are in 16th."

@oy_bekee:

"Your own Igbo brother hmmm you get mind oooh."

@kaffy2931:

"Where are thos who insisted it was staged in comments section yesterday.......... I know blessing can never stoop so low for this kinda pranks.......No gree blessing."

@janetimeh89:

"But we should forgive and forget our trespasses bcos we don't know whom we too might offend tomorrow jokingly too.let love lead,I come in peace."

@femikamoru:

"This lawsuit sef na is still a prank."

@greenpipsfx147101:

"This una clout chasing is now on another entire level oooo..if not how did they know u were going to the airport ???abi ur management no the aware ??"

@i__dorieally:

"Good for him. He took it too far."

@eva_minag:

"It was just to humiliate her."

@bigmentor01:

"Shebi na waiting them edit for you tell you make you post am on 18th nai you rush post on 16th? why you no sabi run things well na.. now you don cast everything."

@femijobi1_:

"Which money and phone lost, is open place now, why are you like this."

@deemikzmedia:

"January 18th clout chasers today is 16th and na 2023."

