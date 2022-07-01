It is a big win for the Nigerian movie industry as former child actor Opemipo Ba m gbopa has emerged as the 1st female speaker of LASU

m Opemipo shared the good news as she appreciated her mother and family members for their support

Popular Yoruba movie stars, as well as her fans, have taken to social media to congratulate and celebrate with her

One of the child actors who dominated the Yoruba movie industry in the 2000s, Opemipo Bamgbopa, is making headlines as she set a new record at the Lagos State University (LASU), where she is currently studying Transport Management.

Opemipo has been sworn in as the 32nd and first female speaker of the LASU Students' Union Students Parliamentary Council.

Former child actor Opemipo Bamgbopa pens appreciation message to family and friends. Credit: @opebamgbopa

Source: Instagram

The once upon child actor, who featured in movies like One Love, Bororo, and Maradona, penned sincere appreciation to her mother and family members.

She stressed that she was able to break the record not because of her celebrity status or popularity but because of her passion to make the school a better learning citadel.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“To the glory of God, I was sworn in yesterday as the 32nd and First Female Speaker of the Lagos State University ️️️️️I want to specially thank the Vice Chancellor @profyemiolatunjibello for being a mother to all World Class Students of our great citadel of learning. My huge gratitude to my mother and family members for being there for me to support me all the way!!! @officialsamuelajirebi @huz_boi @tayo.sanyaolu @bosejoseph_lmwo and every other wonderful soul that was present, thank you so much for the love!” Opemipo said.

See the post below:

Celebrities congratulate Opemipo Bamgbopa

See the messages below:

bukunmioluwasina:

"Congratulations sis ❤️❤️❤️."

doris_simeon_:

"Congratulations darling."

officialsamuelajirebi

"When you homie makes you proud, you celebrate them with your full chest! @opebamgbopa , congratulations to you on your inauguration as the 32nd and first female Speaker of the LASU Students'Union! The wins have just started! Love you loads!"

Funke Akindele invited to join the Oscars

Nollywood actress Funke Akindele received an invitation to join the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS), the organisers of the prestigious award, Oscars.

A statement from the Oscars' official website revealed that the Nigerian actress was among the 397 individuals from different parts of the world who received similar invites.

The Academy disclosed that membership selection is based on professional qualifications, with an ongoing commitment to representation, inclusion and equity remaining a priority.

Source: Legit.ng