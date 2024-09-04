Yhemo Lee is the newest groom in town and is fully basking in the euphoria of his new phase of life

The Nigerian nightlife king and influencer Idowu Adeyemi, widely known as Yhemo Lee was seen gushing over his new status

A recent post he shared with his fans through his verified Instagram page left many of his fans in awe

Yhemo Lee and his wife, Thayour B, got traditionally married over the weekend, and it was and still is the talk of the town, as the memories still linger.

The nightlife boss, Idowu Adeyemi, aka Yhemo Lee, who has been announcing his wedding for a while now, finally paid the traditionally required dues to his wife.

A recent post by the Nigerian actor left many of his fans in their feelings, as he was caught gushing over his new marital status.

In the post, Yhemo Lee posted more images from one of the biggest events of his life, with the caption that read: 'Oko Tayo', which translates to "Tayo's husband."

It will be recalled that Legit.ng reported about a Nigerian herbal businessman, Fekomi, who became the talk of the town after he spied the groom bundles of money in a Ghana must-go bag.

How peeps reacted to Yhemo Lee's post

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

Yhemo Lee & King Manny exchange controversial

Actor Yhemo Lee's wedding might have come and gone, but the memories from the glamorous occasion are still being talked about.

Among the dignitaries who graced the movie star's wedding is King Manny, an associate of Afro beats singer Burna Boy.

They were excited to see each other and exchanged pleasantries in a way that had netizens talking.

