Few days after her father Femi Otedola's 60th birthday party, DJ cuppy is celebrating her 30th today Friday, November 11

The billionaire businessman took to his Instagram page with a photo of his lovely daughter holding him at his birthday on their N2.2bn yacht

Otedola expressed how proud he is of his daughter and prayed to God to bless Cuppy's next 30 years

Popular singer and billionaire daughter DJ Cuppy is celebrating her 30th birthday today November 11.

Cuppy's dad Femi Otedola on his Instagram page shared a photo with his superstar daughter, one taken during his 60th birthday party just few days on their rented N2.2bn yacht.

Femi Otedola celebrates DJ Cuppy at 30 Photo credit: @femiotedola/@cuppymusic

Source: Instagram

In the caption of the beautiful post, the billionaire gushed over his pink-haired angel and revealed how proud he is of her.

Otedola disclosed that the singer has achieved so much in her 30 years and prayed that the next 30 she would live will be blessed by God.

"Happy 30th Birthday to my pink-haired angel @cuppymusic Papa is so proud of the woman you have become. You have achieved so much in these 30 years and May God Bless your next 30. Love You …F.Ote"

See the post below:

Otedola's followers celebrate his DJ Cuppy

greatnation992:

"Happy birthday Ifeoluwa Otedola. Surely the lord has blessed you. Enjoy your day to the fullness ma'am."

iamalayoo:

"Wishing U a happier bday than any one has wished U, may d best of Ur bdays be 2dae and 2dae be d least of those Yet to come. Happiest bday CUPPY "

e.a.olatoye:

" Happy #Birthday my playful, happy sister, may you wax stronger each day, you will never know a better yesterday. you will continue growing in grace, wisdom, knowledge in Jesus name, amen."

ebuwaokhomina:

"This is lovely...Thanks for birthing such a cutie with a humble spirit and fear of God...A rare trait to be found amongst privilege kids...Happy Birthday Cuppy...Great health long life and prosperity in Jesus name Amen. #Team November."

alimi1884:

"Happy birthday to you handsome daddy long life and prosperity God bless your new age,Amen, "

Source: Legit.ng