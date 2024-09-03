Geoffrey Ogunlesi, a music executive and the son of billionaire businessman, Adebayo Ogunlesi, has engaged his lover Jennifer Meyer

His bride-to-be is the ex-wife of Spider-Man actor Tobey Maguire, and they have been reportedly dating since 2023

Jennifer married Tobey in 2007 and they divorced in 2016 after the union produced two children

A jeweller and the ex-wife of actor Tobey Maguire, Jennifer Meyer, has announced her engagement to Geoffrey Ogunlesi, a music executive and the son of Nigerian lawyer and investment banker Adebayo Ogunlesi.

In a post on her Instagram page, she shared a picture of herself and her fiancé while showing off her expensive engagement ring. She captioned the post 'Yes' and her friends reacted in excitement.

Geoffrey is the chief executive officer of The Ogunlesi Group, an artist management firm based in Los Angeles, United States. The company manages celebs such as hip-hop star Young Thug and actor/singer Myles Frost.

Jennifer is a celebrity jewellery designer who met the Spider-Man actor, Tobey, in 2003 and they tied the nuptial knot in 2007. However, they separated in 2016 after their union produced two children - Ruby, 17, and Otis, 15.

Adebayo Ogunlesi becomes a billionaire

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian banker and entrepreneur, Adebayo Ogunlesi, had emerged as Africa's latest billionaire.

The development comes after Ogulesi sold his company, Global Infrastructure Partner, to BlackRock Inc at $12.5 billion.

With the deal, the Nigerian is among the first 20 billionaires in Africa, with an estimated $2.3 in net worth.

