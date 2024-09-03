A video of Verydarkman leading a protest outside NAFDAC's headquarters in Abuja has gone viral

The social media critic criticised the regulatory body for its negligence in handling his complaints

Verydarkman's action has stirred mixed reactions as some netizens applauded the social media critic

Social media personality and critic Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman (VDM), has stirred up debate with his dramatic protest at the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) headquarters.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that VDM had filed a petition against Prophet Jeremiah Omoto Fufeyi of Christ Mercyland Deliverance Ministries (CMDM) over his series of miracle products.

Verydarkman calls on NAFDAC to be accountable. Credit: @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

However, no public action has been taken, causing VDM to express frustration over the regulatory body’s dismissal of his petition.

In a viral video, VDM is seen leading a protest march to NAFDAC’s main office in Abuja, where he demands accountability for the lack of response to his petition against Fufeyi’s products.

He also addressed a viral old tweet of TG Omori lamenting fake drinks in Nigeria and how it landed him in the hospital.

A clip also showed senior staff members of NAFDAC addressing the protestors, while responding to Verydarkman.

Sharing the video, VDM wrote:

"Day 1 vs nafdac,if you guys are not ready to work,leave that office especially the uzlez director fraden bitrus @nafdac_ng I will see you soon if I don’t see changes."

Watch video below:

Netizens react as VDM storms NAFDAC office

See the comments below:

Tumzy9:

"Even na clout, he Dey show workings."

A_RWAC:

"For this Nigeria, ppl go push you like say them wan lift you up until them comot your leg from ground throw you overboard, make una dey watch the movie."

_iamkkhay:

"Person Dey fight for Wetin Dey affect NIGERIANS una still get mind Dey call am clout chaser. Oloriburuku lo poju ninuyin."

obasi_ntui:

"I see people saying VDM this and that. He is a joker, chasing clout. Okay! Tell me one wrong thing about this Video. To me, the rate at which Fake products are being sold in this country is so alerting."

VDM washes hands off Dammy Krane's case

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that VDM reversed his support for Dammy Krane in his case against Davido.

VDM said he was done with Dammy Krane because he was not ready to apologise to Davido and admit that he was wrong.

The critic added that he begged Dammy Krane for hours just to apologise to Davido.

Source: Legit.ng