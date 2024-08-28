Verydarkman has also reacted to TG Omori's failed kidney transplant reports trending on social media

The social media critic fumed after an old tweet of the music video director sharing details of what landed him in the hospital emerged

Verydarkman advised Nigerians to stay safe as sent a message to his detractors, stirring reactions

Popular social media critic Martins Otse, aka Verydarkman, has reacted to the trending reports of TG Omori undergoing a kidney transplant.

Shortly after the video director disclosed that his kidney transplant surgery at a hospital in Lagos didn't go as planned, an old tweet which gave away why Omori was in hospital resurfaced on social media.

In the old tweet, TG Omori revealed fake drinks left him hospitalised for most part of this year.

"It's all fun n jokes but fake drinks left me hospitalized most part of this year," he tweet.

Seen a screenshot of the trending tweet below:

Verydarkman reacts to TG Omori's old tweet

While reacting to the post shared by Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut, the critic criticised those who used to accuse him of damaging the reputation of people's businesses whenever he called them out.

According to VDM, people were dying from fake drinks and water as he urged Nigerians to stay safe.

"Shey if I talk them go say I wan spoil people business people are legit kpai-ing from all these f@ke drinks and water,thank God I no dey drink,stay safe out there guys."

See a screenshot of VDM's comment below:

People react to VDM's comment

Read some of the reactions below:

gordonz_strong:

"@verydarkblackman you no lie back KD zaira I stop drinking till I enter Lagos ooo."

kimberlykaimaelem:

"@verydarkblackman fake spirit can either not make you high or harsh wen you consume, na too much smoke contribute to his problems."

__teddy_bear12

"@verydarkblackman keep being you."

kcee_thailand:

"@verydarkblackman my brother, there is nothing u can do so satisfy my country men but please, continue lending ur voice...thanks bro."

playboizee_:

"@verydarkblackman somebody cannot be too careful."

Celebrities pray for TG Omori

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that celebrities in the entertainment industry turned to prayers over TG Omori's failed kidney transplant.

Actors Kunle Afolayan, Femi Branch, singer Nasboi, were among the popular faces that reacted.

"TG wishing you a speedy recovery in jesus name Amen," Charles Okocha wrote.

