The news of the death of the mother of Fuji musician Sulaimon Adekunle, aka KS1 Malaika, is trending on social media

However, the singer stated that his mother is alive and those reporting the news should have done their findings

His brother, Azeez Malaika, announced the death of his mother on social media and some people concluded they shared the same mother

Fuji musician, Sulaimon Adekunle, aka KS1 Malaika, has debunked the news of his mother's death after it went viral on social media.

His brother, Azeez Malaika, also a musician, announced the news of his mother's death on his Instagram page on Monday, September 2, 2024. In a sad tone, he said he never knew his mother would leave without saying goodbye.

Besides, she left when he was around. He wished his mother a peaceful eternal rest and noted that God cannot be questioned.

Several entertainers including Mistura Asunramu, Desola Afod, and Olayinka Solomon, among others, have sent their condolences.

Several people assumed Azeez and Sulaimon shared the same mother and they also sent condolences to the Fuji singer. However, he revealed that his mother was still alive, well, and healthy.

See KS1 Malaika's post below:

Reactions to KS1 Malaika's post

Reactions to KS1 Malaika's post

@horlamylekan01:

"AZ should’ve make the clarification on what he posted. Most people think you shared the same mother. May you live long Mama. May Almighty grant AZ mother Aljana Fridaos."

@siakakani001:

"Alhamdulila may Allah grant her long life in sound Earth."

@ceotyrateez:

"She will live to enjoy more of the fruit of her labour."

@omokeadetunji:

"Nothing bad will happen to mama ijn."

