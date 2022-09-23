Peter Okoye's first child Cameron is 14 today, September 23, and his wife Lola Omotayo has taken to social media to celebrate him

The doting mum shared adorable photos of her grown-up son, with a beautiful caption

Lola also gushed over how amazing her son is for a teenager and showered him with beautiful prayers

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Paul Okoye and Lola Omotayo's first child Cameron is celebrating his 14th birthday on Friday, September 23, and his doting mum shared a beautiful post on Instagram.

The mum of two shared several cute photos of her footballer son and expressed how blessed she is to have got him as a gift from God.

Doting mum Lola Omotayo celebrates son on his birthday Photo credit: @lolaomotayo_okoye

Source: Instagram

Lola gushed over Cameron and went over how amazing he is as a child, sibling, cousin and friend to everyone around him.

She also prayed for Cameron and disclosed how lucky she is to have him to love.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Happy 14th Birthday to my amazing son Cameron. My heart is full of joy as we celebrate you today. You are a huge blessing and a special gift from God Almighty. I am so proud of the gentleman you are becoming. I love you to the moon and back. You are the best big brother to your sister and the best cousin to all your wonderful cousins and a great friend to all your friends.May God Almighty continue to guide, protect and love you unconditionally and May you always do what is right for you."

See the post below:

Many celebrate with Lola Omotayo

banksbmpro:

"14!! Happy Happy Birthday dear Cameron. Your Smile lights up an entire room, We Love you! Responsible, Kind, Cool to Hang with, Sweetest Big Brother, Friend, Omo Daaaadaaa. May Gods Blessings continue to Multiply in your life. Happy birthday CamCam❤️❤️❤️ @lolaomotayo_okoye Hmmm I’m still not ready oooo! Yè!!"

dareynow:

"Happy 14th birthday Cam!"

dukeofspadess:

"We all watched him grow into this amazing young man! Happy Birthday Cameron."

callixobinnajr:

"Cameron will continue to grow and be a source of happiness, peace of mind n undiluted love in your life. He is blessed."

asratfashiongallery:

"Amen to all your prayers! Happy Beautiful Birthday dear."

annabel.i.i:

"Happy birthday to our baby Cameron ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Peter Okoye turns poet as wife celebrates 50th birthday

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye of Psquare group, also known as Mr P made headlines over his wife Lola Omotayo’s 50th birthday today, September 2.

In a mood of celebration, Peter turned into a poet for his wife as he dropped some captivating rhymes in her honour.

Sharing some cute birthday photoshoots of his wife via his social media timeline, Peter wrote a beautiful caption.

Source: Legit.ng