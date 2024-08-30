Victor Osimhen is closing in on his transfer away from Napoli as Chelsea and Al Ahli jostle for his signature

The Nigerian international has been the subject of the summer transfer window as his future remains uncertain

Football transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has detailed Chelsea and Al Ahli decision hours before the close of the transfer window

With barely 24 hours before the close of the summer transfer window in England, football transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano claims talks are ongoing over Victor Osimhen's transfer.

Reports have it that Chelsea and Al Ahli officials are negotiating a possible deal for the Nigerian international who is desperate to leave Napoli this summer.

While the English club are proposing a loan offer for the striker with an option to buy, Saudi outfit Al Ahli are ready to break the bank to seal the deal, Standard reports.

Victor Osimhen is on the verge of leaving Napoli amid Chelsea and Al Ahli negotiations. Photo: Marco Luzzani.

Source: Getty Images

Unconfirmed reports claim Osimhen is unwilling to leave Europe, but he keeps negotiating a better wage deal from the London club.

Just one day before the summer transfer window closes, Fabrizio Romano provided an update on the 25-year-old's situation.

The transfer guru wrote:

"Chelsea have approached Napoli tonight to submit an official bid for Victor Osimhen. Loan with OBLIGATION to buy.

"Meanwhile, Chelsea discuss salary terms with Victor. Al Ahli are at final stages of talks with Napoli! But deal ONLY happens if Chelsea talks collapse."

Napoli complete Romelu Lukaku signing

Meanwhile, Napoli confirmed the signing of Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea, as Osimhen is not in Antonio Conte's plans.

The Belgian was moved by the outpouring of support from Napoli fans on Wednesday as he arrived at Villa Stuart for his medical tests with the Partenopei.

Lukaku reunited with Antonio Conte, finalizing a €30 million transfer from Chelsea to the Italian club.

Boniface hails Osimhen

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles striker Victor Boniface hailed his international teammate, Victor Osimhen, who is desperate to leave Napoli this summer.

While several unconfirmed reports claimed that the Nigerian striker is closing in on his move to Stamford Bridge, Victor Boniface shared a cryptic post of the duo.

The Bayer Leverkusen star shared a picture of himself alongside Osimhen and added the caption: "Na man you be."

