Adebamiro Adeyanju, a Nigerian comedian widely known as Mr Hyenana, has spurred reactions online after he revealed his relationship with DJ Cuppy

In an interview with Echo Room, Mr Hyenana disclosed that he was a hypeman for DJ Cuppy for two years

However, luck stopped shinning on him, as he got sacked after the duration, and he gave more details

Nigerian comedian Mr Hyenena, whose real name is Adebamiro Adeyanju, has shared details about his working relationship with Florence Otedola, aka DJ Cuppy.

During an interview with the media house Echo Room, the comedian shocked the presenter by mentioning that he worked as a hypeman for DJ Cuppy for about two years but eventually got sacked.

Comedian Hyenana details how he got sacked by DJ Cuppy. Credit: @cuppymusic, @mr_hyenana

Source: Instagram

Speaking about how they met, Hyenena shared that he used to attend the same church as the Otedola's and had met them several times.

How Hyenana got job with DJ Cuppy

One day, he walked up to DJ Cuppy and sold himself to her; thankfully, she liked him, and he began working with her.

However, it reached a point where DJ Cuppy, who was recently baptised, was focused on her disc jockey career and stopped 'carrying him' along.

He also noted that he asked his best friend to stand in for him at some point, but later for called back.

Nonetheless, the comedian shared that he was utterly grateful for the opportunity to work with such a pleasant family.

Watch his interview here:

How fans reacted to Hyenana's revelation

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@Ugez2:

"Larryforeman. Baba don marry now."

@Ugez2:

"😂😂😂😂😂 Hyenana thank God your bladder no burst o."

@Govmentson:

"Wow, so your best friend took your job. Probably you were his destiny helper cos how can you be too busy to do your own job? Bro just stay in Comedy cos you’re funny Mr Hyenana."

@OOOja4real:

"Love this guy's honesty and humor."

@A_L_E_X_175:

"This guy is hilarious."

