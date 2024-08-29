Veteran Nollywood actor Chiwetalu Agu has eulogised his late celebrity colleagues in an emotional way

On his Instagram page, the aged movie star posted a video where he called the names of some of his departed friends and prayed for them

The emotional display moved many fans to tears as they spoke about old age and watching old friends die

Nollywood veteran actor Chiwetalu Agu has paid tribute to his late colleagues in an emotional post on social media.

The year 2024 was a hard one for entertainers, with many of them losing their colleagues to the cold hands of death.

On his official Instagram page, Chiwetalu Agu posted a video in which he remembered some of his colleagues who died during the year or in the recent past and prayed for them.

Fans react as Chiwetalu Agu pays tribute to late colleagues. Photos: @chiefchiwetaluagu, @realmribu

The aged movie star mentioned names across various age groups and industries as he honoured their memories. In the touching video, Chiwetalu named Mr Ibu, Amaechi Muonagor, Jnr Pope, Mohbad, Herbert Wigwe, Onyeka Onwenu, Adejumoke Aderounmu and more.

He said:

“The souls of all the faithful departed through the mercy of God rest in peace. John Okafor, may your soul rest in peace. Amaechi Muonagor, may your soul rest in peace. Deji Aderemi, may your soul rest in peace. Zulu Adigwe, may your soul rest in peace. Don Brymo, may your soul rest in peace. Cynthia Okereke, may your soul rest in peace. Onyeka Onwenu, may your soul rest in peace. Jnr Pope Odonwodo, may your soul rest in peace. Herbert Wigwe, may your soul rest in peace. Stella Ikwuegbu, may your soul rest in peace. Ifeanyi Ubah, may your soul rest in peace. Adejumoke Aderounmu, may your soul rest in peace. Sisi Quadri, may your soul rest in peace. Mohbad, may your soul rest in peace, and so many others that I can’t remember.”

See the emotional video below:

What Nigerians said about Chiwetalu Agu’s video

Chiwetalu Agu’s video soon went viral on social media and it drew the attention of many Nigerians. A number of people were moved to tears by the display. Read some of their comments below:

darecipequeen:

“Chai😢😢😢😢 how I wish there was nothing like death... it's so painful to see people pass on every day..May their souls keep resting 🙏.”

flavorcece17:

“Jnr pope😭😭😭😭💔till today I still find it hard to believe.”

Okm_herbal:

“😢😢 watching this made me really sad. It's not easy watching people you laughed and struggle with go away never to see them again. May their souls rest in peace. Amen.”

_princelarrygram:

“Sadly, only Death gives meaning to life. Live well so you can be remembered by the living ❤️.”

michi_mich26:

“And let perpetual light shine upon them. May they they rest in peace 🙏🏻.”

Simply_wendii:

“This is really sad! Pls life is a gift, let’s appreciate and make good use of every single moments! Wish u all long and fulfilled life!”👍”

Nenejeylo:

“Uwa😢😢😢! So sad. May their souls rest in peace 🙏 What then is in this life that people fight do or die for? It’s so heart breaking 😭.”

mandie_ifunanya:

“This brought tears to my eyes.”

Lorah_irez:

“Life is so fickle sometimes I wonder why we struggle so much. All the things of this world are vanity just embrace christ, RIP veterans 😢.”

queen.dike:

“This mohbad own pain me pass😢😢guy has not rested yet 😭 😢.”

mcbaloo_:

“People don die Ooo 😢.”

Iambankalat:

“And he said “and so many others I can’t remember” use that as a motivation.”

queenb_.victor_.5477272:

“Omo tears drop in my eyes as i see this people may their souls Rest In Peace Amen 🙏.”

Sholyzofficial_:

“This video is a reminder to everyone one of us that we ain’t gon be here forever so let’s show some love while we can.”

originaldemmy:

“The crazy thing about Growing old is seeing the people you know go somewhere they'll never return from 😢. How I wish death wasn't inevitable 😢. I guess that's what life brings . RIP to the d£ad.”

