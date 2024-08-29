Singer Solid Star has reacted to those criticising him after he made a post praising his fiancee for standing by him

The One In A Million crooner thanked his fiancée for not abandoning him although he did not treat her nicely

Some ladies lambasted him for his post and he replied them using some unpalatable words which got many talking

Singer Solid Star has taken a swipe at ladies who had a different perspective about his post praising his fiancée for standing by him.

Solid Star reacts to criticisms over his post on his fiancée. Image credit: @officialsolidstar

In his post, he said that his fiancée has been with him for the past 10 years despite causing her tears, pain, and heartbreaks.

He described her as loyal. However, his post unsettled many ladies who felt it was unfair to treat his babe in that manner despite her being to him. They also said they do not appreciate to be loved that way.

In his response, Solid Star said men cherish good women who go through the good and bad with them. However, hook up girls are angry over it.

He also stated that the ladies angry over his post were dirty, used, abused, and smelly.

See Solid Star's post below:

Peeps react to Solid Star's post

Legit.ng has compiled the reactions to Solid Star's post below:

@sisi_painter87:

"When a man speaks like this, he’s already a red flag."

@bittertruthblog:

"It’s easy to tell that a woman is going through a lot by the way her man addresses women both publicly and privately."

@kudi_ova_boiz:

"Oga, you are one to judge, lol. How are you better than those girls? From drugs to philandering, you are alike. Thank God for your liberation, e pain you."

@marsh_melow_:

"But you dey patronize them."

@bren_west_official:

"This is what his lady went through in his hands, he definitely has no respect for her nor any other girl."

Solid Star thanks his friends

Legit.ng earlier reported that Solid Star had said that he was ready to come back to the music industry after undergoing treatment for mental illness.

In an interview on the Honest Brunch podcast, he noted that many of his friends helped him and gave him money.

He also begged the people he offended with his behavior when he was down and added that he was releasing a new song.

