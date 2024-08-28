May Edochie has shared a hilarious video from a party ahead of her visit to Houston in the United States

In the video, some women were spotted exchanging words with a caterer to get their share of Amala and Ewedu at the party

The funny video has stirred funny comments from Nigerian netizens, as many claimed there was no difference between Ibadan and Houston

Fast-rising influencer May Edochie will visit the United States in September and has sent a message to her fans and supporters.

May, who recently caused a stir after sharing a view of her alleged new mansion, shared a clip of some women exchanging words with a caterer at a party in Houston, US.

The caterer was heard telling the women to file a straight line else she wouldn't serve them.

In reaction, one of the women responded by saying:

"Na caterer u be, u no be God."

A caption on the video read:

"I’m asking respectfully.. is this Ibadan or Houston?.. @amalazone na caterer you be no be God.. on Sunday we shall see🇺🇸🇺🇸.. women in Houston, we shall see who go retain their home training when they see the baddest Amala wey travel straight from Ibadan to Houston.."

Watch the video here.

Netizens react to video

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read them below:

mayyuledochie:

"Last last, they ended up eating amala, eweedu, small ogufe and SPIT."

oluchiumenwanne

"If she is not rude, the Amala no go dey delicious."

__scopio_eve:

"So nobody fit carry the two pot runaway because I no dey like talk too much."

prenaszion.drinks.food:

"Na caterer she be oo nor be God got me rolling."

firstladysecret

"So sweet Amala almost Wan spoil the show with laughter am loving it .sincerely l cannot se."

aishahaircreation:

"Na so this amala they Cos trouble everywhere on top Amala."

May Edochie stirs emotions with cryptic post

May Yul-Edochie has been the subject of a very public marital debacle between herself, her husband, Yul Edochie and Judy Austin, her hubby's second wife.

May had declared months ago that she wasn't interested in a polygamous marriage.

However, the businesswoman's comment on Instagram has sparked major reactions online.

