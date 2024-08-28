A video of Nigerian trillionaire Cosmas Maduka on the streets of Lagos preaching the bible to Lagos residents has gone viral

The trending clip was shared online by famous Shade Room blogger Tunde Ednut, and his post stirred a reaction from the billionaire

Cosmas Maduka slid into Tunde Ednut's comment section to thank the blogger for posting his video and helping to amplify his message, which is targeted more at young Nigerians

A trending video of Nigerian trillionaire and billionaire in dollars, Cosmas Maduka, preaching the gospel on the streets of Lagos has sparked mixed reactions online.

In the viral clip, Cosmas Maduka was heard telling young Nigerians not to chase all the things of the world and forget about making heaven.

Nigerian billionaire Cosmas Maduka recently trended online as videos of him preaching on the streets of Lagos goes viral. Photo credit: @cosmasmadukaofficial/@mazitundeednut

Source: Instagram

The video has stirred mixed reactions online as netizens shared their experiences of the billionaire and the type of person he is.

According to figures quoted by Tunde Ednut, Cosmas Maduka is worth over $800m, which, when converted, stands at N1.2trn.

Cosmas Maduka reacts to Tunde Ednut's post

After his video went viral on Tunde Ednut's page, Cosmas Maduka slid into the blogger's comment section to correct the figure quoted about his wealth.

He noted that his estate is much more than what Tunde Ednut quoted but thanked the blogger for helping amplify the message he was trying to convey.

The video of Cosmas Maduka preaching on the streets was culled from his YouTube channel.

Apart from being the president and CEO of Coscharis Group, he is also a preacher and now does televangelism.

Watch the viral clip below:

Reactions trail Cosmas Maduka's video

Here are some of the comments that trailed the viral clip:

@justadetoun:

"Wealth has no connection with relationship with God. It's making urself available to be used as a vessel."

@oriyomi_comedy:

"The comment section is now quiet because they can’t criticize a billionaire preaching Jesus, whether you like it or not Jesus must be seen."

@derickrose28:

"Na him know wetin make am hold God tight."

@_nono_of_lagos:

"Dr Cosmas is a radical believer and soul winner. No be today."

@donvik82:

"This man's personality need to be studied."

@chiakajasminee:

"Some people wey lik to broke shame those that preach won't like this. Oya tell him to go and find work na if e sure for u. 😂😂😂😂Jesus must be seen."

@jaybucci:

"He's doing the right thing... All the BILLIONS will be left here on earth🌍… we won’t go to the grave with a penny.… Love his courage."

@splendstar:

"Poor man pikin de one side de argue there’s no God ….. Then later he will go to the DMs of those that believe in God to beg for urgent 2k to eat breakfast."

@iamestyceo:

"At least nobody will say he is jobless. People wey call that woman jobless oya make una come see oo."

@seyipraize:

"If church is a scam, Christianity is not a scam."

@captain_ebuka.bruce.chigbo:

"When a man has seen it all with money , you realize that what really matters are not those things you can buy but those you were given by God."

@akella_paul_:

"If he starts streaming live on YouTube, that fair man will say he's using his followers to make money."

Cosmas Maduka: From N200 to billionaire

Legit.ng previously reported on Maduka's journey to becoming a top Nigerian businessman and owner of Coscharis Group.

According to the report, he was paid off by his uncle, who he worked for as an automobile apprentice with N200.

The Coscharis Group is now a major distributor of exotic vehicle brands like Range Rover, Ford, and Jaguar.

Source: Legit.ng