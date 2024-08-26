Israel Adesanya Visits White Garment Church After Loss to Du Plessis, Sprays Money
- Israel Adesanya is vacationing in Nigeria after losing his UFC 305 title fight to Dricus Du Plessis
- The South African submitted the Last Stylebender in the fourth round of the fight
- Adesanya was spotted at a white garment church observing his Sunday service in Nigeria
Israel Adesanya is enjoying his vacation in Nigeria and was spotted at a white garment church on Sunday, observing service and making locals happy in the process.
Adesanya lost his middleweight title fight against Dricus Du Plessis in an all-African fight at UFC 305 after he was submitted in the final seconds of the fourth round.
As noted by Al Jazeera, it was his third loss in four fights and the first time he had been submitted in his career, making the fight an unusual low for the Nigerians.
Adesanya sprays money in church
The Last Stylebender flew into his home country of Nigeria days after the fight and has enjoyed travelling across different locations and cities since his arrival.
As seen in a video shared on his Instagram story and recirculated on social media, the UFC fight was seen at a Celestial Church of Christ observing Sunday service and spraying money for the singers.
It was not the first time he had been spotted in a white garment church. Last year, he was seen at a celestial church, which is believed to be in Miami, United States.
Fans welcome Adesanya to Nigeria
Legit.ng also reported that fans welcomed Adesanya to Nigeria at Lagos International Airport with drums and music after the fighter arrived in his home country.
Even though he has mostly been in Lagos, he has visited different places, including his hometown of Esa-Oke, a town in Osun State, in South West Nigeria.
Du Plessis apologises to Adesanya's family
Legit.ng reported that Du Plessis apologised to Adesanya's parents after beating their son in the middleweight title bout at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia.
The South African engaged in trash-talking with the Nigerian during the pre-match conference, questioning his origin, which brought him to tears. Dricus met with the family and apologised.
