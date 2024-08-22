Israel Adesanya lost his UFC 305 middleweight title fight to South African champion Dricus Du Plessis

Dricus Du Plessis taunted Adesanya's heritage during the press conference ahead of the fight

The Last Stylebender and his family have arrived in Nigeria days after his fight loss to the champion

Israel Adesanya has arrived in Lagos with his family a few days after he lost the middleweight title fight against South African Dricus Du Plessis at UFC 305.

Adesanya jets into Nigeria after the champion taunted his background during the press conference before their fight, an incident which brought tears to his eyes.

Israel Adesanya during his entrance for UFC 305 fight against Dricus Du Plessis. Photo by Paul Kane.

Source: Getty Images

Du Plessis forced Adesanya to submit in the fourth round to retain his title and earned an opportunity to defend his title next in his home country of South Africa, as earlier promised by UFC President Dana White.

Fans welcome Adesanya to Nigeria

As seen in a video shared on his Instagram story, recirculated on X, the Last Stylebender arrived at Lagos airport and was received by fans who warmly welcomed him and his family.

A group of local drummers performed to welcome the fighter, who famously refers to himself as “omo oba”, which means the king's son or prince.

Some fans in the comments section had funny reactions after the video was reshared on X.

@Muizayo__ wrote:

“He come renew aluwo 😂”

@EileenAtlas replied:

“Anytime he loses, he goes back to Nigeria”

@iamdeejayjet replied:

“He no come as a champion. He dey shy”

@Rowlie_527 wrote:

“Make e come rest abeg...he Don too collect beating, I come dey pity am sef”

@victoray96 wrote:

“another fortification incoming omo mi”

Du Plessis apologises to Adesanya's family

Legit.ng reported that Dricus du Plessis apologised to Adesanya's parents after beating the fighter in the middleweight title bout at UFC 305 in Perth, Australia.

The South African apologised to Adesanya's family after he engaged in trash-talking with the Nigerian during the pre-match conference, questioning his origin, which brought him to tears.

The two fighters showed respect to each other in the octagon ring after the fight, in the locker room and on social media.

