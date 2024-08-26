Nigerian clergyman Apostle Suleman has sparked massive reactions online with his recent Sunday sermon

In the viral clip, Apostle Suleman lamented about the constant attacks meted out against Christians and Christianity in Nigeria

The clergyman noted that Christendom in Nigeria was under attack with so many damaging narratives and propaganda about the religion holding sway

Famous Edo-born clergyman Apostle Johnson Suleman recently lamented the constant attacks on Christendom in Nigeria.

The clergyman noted that Christianity and its adherents in Nigeria are currently under attack. He stated that some devilish narratives about the religion have been making the rounds lately, and if not checked quickly, Christians might have no place in Nigeria.

OPM President Apostle Suleman slams fake pastors, bloggers and haters of Christianity in his recent Sunday sermon. Photo credit: @johnson_suleman_official/@abeldamina

Source: Instagram

Apostle Suleman also noted that some fake pastors are part of the reasons why the religion is under constant attack.

He further discussed the state of leadership in Nigeria and how religion isn't the reason for the country's failures.

Every country gets the leaders it deserves

stated that Christianity nor Islam isn't the reason for leadership failures in the country. Instead, it is the type of people who the society votes into power.

He noted that anybody who wants to fix Nigeria's problems must prioritize law and order.

Suleman stated that lawlessness is one of the country's biggest problems, and if Nigeria is to grow, it must be fixed.

Legit.ng recalls reporting a video of Apostle Suleman's daughter that recently trended online where she was seen leading the prayers in the teens church.

Watch Apostle Suleman's sermon below:

Reactions trail Apostle Suleman's sermon about Christianity

See some of the comments that trailed Aposyle Suleman's preachings:

@bukasvlog_:

"Daddy freeze and Dr Damina where art thou. Na una get head wey be like improper fraction."

@excomelody:

"That thing you talk say person pray from France airport toilet and disappeared to Germany airport, you really mean am?"

@latexedu:

"This should be reposted on a national news please..."

@creativeoliver:

"He’s speaking facts, it’s not about religion, the target is Christianity, nobody drags Islam or traditional worshipers."

@que_lleno:

"He's spitting truth and raw facts."

@realudykevin:

"Babalawo will tell you to kpai someone and bring the eyes 👀 you no go argue, but to give offering in church na WAEC."

@ochangjoy7:

"Apostle is right ✅️. The church of God is matching forward and the gate of hell can not prevail."

@may_id_ese:

"Nigerian should channel their energy on government and leave church alone. The church is not their problem."

How Apostle Suleman "made" boy rich

The president of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman, has changed a boy's life.

Apostle Suleman called the boy out and ministered to him before gifting him over N20 million on the spot.

The boy shared how he worked for his master but was not settled, adding that he was also robbed and life wasn't palatable for him before now.

Source: Legit.ng