Solomon Buchi has called out Daddy Freeze for always taking a swipe at clergies, most especially his recent outburst against Pastor Jerry Eze

He said that clergies pay the price for their calling and if they get monetary reward, it was not a crime

He noted that Pastor Jerry Eze didn't make millions from YouTube as widely circulated and defended the clergy against insults

Popular life coach, Solomon Buchi, has berated Daddy Freeze for always speaking against clergies at every given opportunity.

Legit.ng had reported that Daddy Freeze had slammed Pastor Jerry Eze over his London miracle, as he stated that he should have raised Mohbad from the dead. The media personality also reacted to what Pastor Jerry made from YouTube.

Reacting to the series of onslaught against the New Season Prophetic Prayers and Declarations (NSPPD) founder, Buchi called Daddy Freeze a witch for claiming that the clergy made billions from YouTube.

According to him, Pastor Jerry didn't make up to that amount from the app. He added that it was just a rumour to taint the clergy's image.

He explained that even if the clergy made that amount, he has been consistent with handwork and leading prayers daily.

Solomon Buchi shares Pastor Jerry's feat

Solomon Buchi went ahead to shared some of the good deeds that Pastor Jerry Eze has done to improve the quality of life of people.

He said that he built houses for widows and gave grants in millions to small businesses. The life coach asked what Daddy freeze has done to better the lives of others.

He told him that life was more than just setting ring light and speaking grammar.

How fans reacted to Buchi's post

Reactions have trailed what Buchi said to Daddy Freeze. Here are some of the comments below:

@ada_akunwafor:

"How do grown men stay in their houses and calculate another man’s income??? Somebody’s serious husband."

@empresspowei:

"Anyhow they talk reach it won’t still stop God’s kingdom from growing."

@princessccynthia:

"Thank you my dear . Freezer no get level we dey pray e dey show for NAPPD For what God can not do does not exist.'

@abikefoodstore:

"Daddy never talk about political but always attack pastors, some pastors give out alot than all your politicians."

@stephanie.isah:

"Jesus thank you for the gift of life."

@anita__chi:

"Ring light and grammar we still join today prayers let him keep talking. We will continue to share the fire and share the glory."

chioma__rita:

"Daddy freeze is the judas we have in this country."

@zhi_amaka:

"Frz is setting up ring lights as we speak."

@anozie_kenneth:

"You dey mind freeze...oga wey swap em brain for wrist watches."

@o_tony:

"It’s funny when congregations reap financial blessings but pastors should be excluded because they don’t deserve financial blessings. What a terrible perception. Anyways all will be judged according to their words, thoughts and actions.

